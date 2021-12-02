50 amazing Mexican recipes to spice up your dinner routine
Even before the coronavirus pandemic, global cooking trends were showing an uptick in people cooking at home. Gallup and Cookpad’s latest report published Dec. 17, 2021, showed that through 2019, a growing number of people around the world were cooking at home rather than going out or eating pre-cooked meals.
In the U.S., the swelling popularity of at-home meal prep subscriptions from Blue Apron to Hello Fresh! and the growing prevalence of grocery delivery underscore a renewed interest in prepping meals at home. Then as COVID-19 spread, mandatory restaurant shutdowns and capacity limits drove a dramatic jump in home cooking—not to mention demand for recipes and sales of things like yeast and kitchen appliances .
Depending on the study, Mexican food consistently falls into first or second place of Americans’ favorite ethnic cuisine. Tacos, Mexican street corn, enchiladas, and tamales are all hugely popular dishes that can be made with some popular kitchen staples and without tons of cooking experience. Stacker compiled a list of Mexican recipes from Allrecipes —keep reading to discover 50 delicious Mexican recipes for you to try for yourself.
Spicy Chicken and Hominy Mexican Soup
- Prep: 20 mins
- Cook: 50 mins
- Total: 1 hr 10 mins
- Servings: 4
- Yield: 4 servings
- Number of ingredients: 17
Carnitas - Pressure Cooker
- Prep: 20 mins
- Cook: 1 hr
- Additional: 15 mins
- Total: 1 hr 35 mins
- Servings: 24
- Yield: 6 -pound pork butt
- Number of ingredients: 11
Agua Fresca de Pepino (Cucumber Limeade)
- Prep: 5 mins
- Total: 5 mins
- Servings: 6
- Yield: 6 cups
- Number of ingredients: 4
Drowned Beef Sandwich with Chipotle Sauce (Torta Ahogada)
- Prep: 15 mins
- Cook: 20 mins
- Total: 35 mins
- Servings: 4
- Yield: 4 servings
- Number of ingredients: 9
Secret Salsa
- Prep: 20 mins
- Total: 20 mins
- Servings: 12
- Yield: 12 servings
- Number of ingredients: 11
Easy Chicken Flautas
- Prep: 30 mins
- Cook: 20 mins
- Total: 50 mins
- Servings: 8
- Yield: 8 servings
- Number of ingredients: 13
Easy Mexican Sopes
- Prep: 15 mins
- Cook: 10 mins
- Total: 25 mins
- Servings: 12
- Yield: 12 servings
- Number of ingredients: 4
Jalapeno and Cucumber Margarita
- Prep: 5 mins
- Additional: 1 hr
- Total: 1 hr 5 mins
- Servings: 4
- Yield: 4 servings
- Number of ingredients: 10
Taco Seasoning I
- Prep: 1 min
- Total: 1 min
- Servings: 10
- Yield: 1 ounce
- Number of ingredients: 9
Fajita Seasoning
- Prep: 5 mins
- Total: 5 mins
- Servings: 4
- Yield: 3 tablespoons
- Number of ingredients: 9
Tres Leches (Milk Cake)
- Servings: 24
- Yield: 1 -9x13 inch cake
- Number of ingredients: 12
Impossible Cake
- Prep: 25 mins
- Cook: 1 hr 1 min
- Additional: 1 hr
- Total: 2 hrs 26 mins
- Servings: 12
- Yield: 12 servings
- Number of ingredients: 15
Baked Tortilla Chips
- Prep: 10 mins
- Cook: 15 mins
- Total: 25 mins
- Servings: 6
- Yield: 6 servings
- Number of ingredients: 6
Authentic Mexican Chili Rellenos
- Prep: 25 mins
- Cook: 20 mins
- Additional: 15 mins
- Total: 1 hr
- Servings: 6
- Yield: 6 servings
- Number of ingredients: 6
Outrageous Warm Chicken Nacho Dip
- Prep: 20 mins
- Cook: 1 hr 15 mins
- Total: 1 hr 35 mins
- Servings: 12
- Yield: 12 servings
- Number of ingredients: 8
Taco Dip I
- Prep: 10 mins
- Total: 10 mins
- Servings: 25
- Yield: 25 servings
- Number of ingredients: 8
Chicken Chimichangas with Sour Cream Sauce
- Prep: 25 mins
- Cook: 40 mins
- Total: 1 hr 5 mins
- Servings: 8
- Yield: 8 servings
- Number of ingredients: 21
Easy Guacamole
- Prep: 10 mins
- Additional: 30 mins
- Total: 40 mins
- Servings: 16
- Yield: 2 cups
- Number of ingredients: 6
Chicken Tortilla Soup I
- Prep: 20 mins
- Cook: 20 mins
- Total: 40 mins
- Servings: 8
- Yield: 8 servings
- Number of ingredients: 18
Homemade Flour Tortillas
- Prep: 15 mins
- Cook: 45 mins
- Total: 1 hr
- Servings: 24
- Yield: 2 dozen
- Number of ingredients: 5
Mexican Rice II
- Prep: 5 mins
- Cook: 25 mins
- Total: 30 mins
- Servings: 4
- Yield: 4 servings
- Number of ingredients: 7
Easy Mexican Casserole
- Prep: 20 mins
- Cook: 30 mins
- Total: 50 mins
- Servings: 6
- Yield: 6 servings
- Number of ingredients: 9
Seven Layer Taco Dip
- Prep: 30 mins
- Total: 30 mins
- Servings: 56
- Yield: 1 dip
- Number of ingredients: 11
Air Fryer Mini Breakfast Burritos
- Prep: 15 mins
- Cook: 30 mins
- Total: 45 mins
- Servings: 4
- Yield: 4 servings
- Number of ingredients: 9
Pico de Gallo
- Prep: 20 mins
- Additional: 3 hrs
- Total: 3 hrs 20 mins
- Servings: 12
- Yield: 3 cups
- Number of ingredients: 9
3 Cheese Enchiladas
- Prep: 40 mins
- Cook: 20 mins
- Total: 1 hr
- Servings: 6
- Yield: 6 servings
- Number of ingredients: 6
Taco Bake Casserole
- Prep: 20 mins
- Cook: 32 mins
- Total: 52 mins
- Servings: 12
- Yield: 12 servings
- Number of ingredients: 11
Quick and Easy Refried Beans
- Prep: 10 mins
- Cook: 10 mins
- Total: 20 mins
- Servings: 6
- Yield: 6 servings
- Number of ingredients: 7
Ten Minute Enchilada Sauce
- Prep: 10 mins
- Cook: 15 mins
- Total: 25 mins
- Servings: 6
- Yield: 6 servings
- Number of ingredients: 9
Churros
- Prep: 10 mins
- Cook: 10 mins
- Total: 20 mins
- Servings: 4
- Yield: 4 servings
- Number of ingredients: 8
Chicken Quesadillas
- Prep: 30 mins
- Cook: 25 mins
- Total: 55 mins
- Servings: 20
- Yield: 20 servings
- Number of ingredients: 10
Mexican White Cheese Dip/Sauce
- Prep: 5 mins
- Cook: 10 mins
- Total: 15 mins
- Servings: 8
- Yield: 8 servings
- Number of ingredients: 8
Slow Cooker Taco Soup
- Prep: 10 mins
- Cook: 8 hrs
- Total: 8 hrs 10 mins
- Servings: 8
- Yield: 8 servings
- Number of ingredients: 10
Marinated Flank Steak
- Prep: 15 mins
- Cook: 10 mins
- Additional: 6 hrs
- Total: 6 hrs 25 mins
- Servings: 6
- Yield: 6 servings
- Number of ingredients: 9
Best Black Beans
- Prep: 10 mins
- Cook: 5 mins
- Total: 15 mins
- Servings: 4
- Yield: 4 servings
- Number of ingredients: 6
Authentic Mole Sauce
- Prep: 20 mins
- Cook: 30 mins
- Additional: 10 mins
- Total: 1 hr
- Servings: 4
- Yield: 1 quart mole sauce
- Number of ingredients: 22
Ground Turkey Taco Meat
- Prep: 10 mins
- Cook: 16 mins
- Total: 26 mins
- Servings: 4
- Yield: 2 cups
- Number of ingredients: 12
Slow-Cooker Chicken Tortilla Soup
- Prep: 30 mins
- Cook: 8 hrs
- Total: 8 hrs 30 mins
- Servings: 8
- Yield: 8 servings
- Number of ingredients: 17
Real Homemade Tamales
- Prep: 35 mins
- Cook: 3 hrs
- Total: 3 hrs 35 mins
- Servings: 16
- Yield: 16 tamales
- Number of ingredients: 13
Slow Cooker Creamy Chicken Taco Soup
- Prep: 25 mins
- Cook: 2 hrs 20 mins
- Total: 2 hrs 45 mins
- Servings: 6
- Yield: 6 servings
- Number of ingredients: 14
Cast Iron Chicken Fajitas
- Prep: 15 mins
- Cook: 20 mins
- Additional: 1 hr
- Total: 1 hr 35 mins
- Servings: 8
- Yield: 8 servings
- Number of ingredients: 15
Seven Layer Dip II
- Prep: 20 mins
- Total: 20 mins
- Servings: 64
- Yield: 8 cups
- Number of ingredients: 13
Caldo de Pollo
- Prep: 20 mins
- Cook: 1 hr 50 mins
- Total: 2 hrs 10 mins
- Servings: 8
- Yield: 8 servings
- Number of ingredients: 12
Lisa's Favorite Carne Asada Marinade
- Prep: 20 mins
- Cook: 10 mins
- Additional: 1 day
- Total: 1 day
- Servings: 12
- Yield: 1 1/2 cups marinade
- Number of ingredients: 14
Chili Rellenos Casserole
- Prep: 15 mins
- Cook: 45 mins
- Total: 1 hr
- Servings: 6
- Yield: 6 servings
- Number of ingredients: 8
Chicken Enchiladas I
- Prep: 30 mins
- Cook: 30 mins
- Additional: 30 mins
- Total: 1 hr 30 mins
- Servings: 8
- Yield: 8 servings
- Number of ingredients: 16
Air Fryer Chicken Taquitos
- Prep: 15 mins
- Cook: 20 mins
- Total: 35 mins
- Servings: 6
- Yield: 6 taquitos
- Number of ingredients: 11
Bacon-Ranch Chicken Enchiladas
- Prep: 20 mins
- Cook: 20 mins
- Total: 40 mins
- Servings: 6
- Yield: 6 servings
- Number of ingredients: 15
Enchiladas Verdes
- Prep: 30 mins
- Cook: 30 mins
- Total: 1 hr
- Servings: 9
- Yield: 9 enchiladas
- Number of ingredients: 12
Pinto Beans With Mexican-Style Seasonings
- Prep: 15 mins
- Cook: 4 hrs
- Additional: 8 hrs
- Total: 12 hrs 15 mins
- Servings: 8
- Yield: 8 servings
- Number of ingredients: 9
