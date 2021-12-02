50 amazing Mexican recipes to spice up your dinner routine

Allrecipes

50 delicious Mexican recipes

Even before the coronavirus pandemic, global cooking trends were showing an uptick in people cooking at home. Gallup and Cookpad’s latest report published Dec. 17, 2021, showed that through 2019, a growing number of people around the world were cooking at home rather than going out or eating pre-cooked meals.

In the U.S., the swelling popularity of at-home meal prep subscriptions from Blue Apron to Hello Fresh! and the growing prevalence of grocery delivery underscore a renewed interest in prepping meals at home. Then as COVID-19 spread, mandatory restaurant shutdowns and capacity limits drove a dramatic jump in home cooking—not to mention demand for recipes and sales of things like yeast and kitchen appliances .

Depending on the study, Mexican food consistently falls into first or second place of Americans’ favorite ethnic cuisine. Tacos, Mexican street corn, enchiladas, and tamales are all hugely popular dishes that can be made with some popular kitchen staples and without tons of cooking experience. Stacker compiled a list of Mexican recipes from Allrecipes —keep reading to discover 50 delicious Mexican recipes for you to try for yourself.

Allrecipes

Spicy Chicken and Hominy Mexican Soup

- Prep: 20 mins

- Cook: 50 mins

- Total: 1 hr 10 mins

- Servings: 4

- Yield: 4 servings

- Number of ingredients: 17

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Carnitas - Pressure Cooker

- Prep: 20 mins

- Cook: 1 hr

- Additional: 15 mins

- Total: 1 hr 35 mins

- Servings: 24

- Yield: 6 -pound pork butt

- Number of ingredients: 11

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Agua Fresca de Pepino (Cucumber Limeade)

- Prep: 5 mins

- Total: 5 mins

- Servings: 6

- Yield: 6 cups

- Number of ingredients: 4

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Drowned Beef Sandwich with Chipotle Sauce (Torta Ahogada)

- Prep: 15 mins

- Cook: 20 mins

- Total: 35 mins

- Servings: 4

- Yield: 4 servings

- Number of ingredients: 9

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Secret Salsa

- Prep: 20 mins

- Total: 20 mins

- Servings: 12

- Yield: 12 servings

- Number of ingredients: 11

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Easy Chicken Flautas

- Prep: 30 mins

- Cook: 20 mins

- Total: 50 mins

- Servings: 8

- Yield: 8 servings

- Number of ingredients: 13

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Easy Mexican Sopes

- Prep: 15 mins

- Cook: 10 mins

- Total: 25 mins

- Servings: 12

- Yield: 12 servings

- Number of ingredients: 4

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Jalapeno and Cucumber Margarita

- Prep: 5 mins

- Additional: 1 hr

- Total: 1 hr 5 mins

- Servings: 4

- Yield: 4 servings

- Number of ingredients: 10

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Taco Seasoning I

- Prep: 1 min

- Total: 1 min

- Servings: 10

- Yield: 1 ounce

- Number of ingredients: 9

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Fajita Seasoning

- Prep: 5 mins

- Total: 5 mins

- Servings: 4

- Yield: 3 tablespoons

- Number of ingredients: 9

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Tres Leches (Milk Cake)

- Servings: 24

- Yield: 1 -9x13 inch cake

- Number of ingredients: 12

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Impossible Cake

- Prep: 25 mins

- Cook: 1 hr 1 min

- Additional: 1 hr

- Total: 2 hrs 26 mins

- Servings: 12

- Yield: 12 servings

- Number of ingredients: 15

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Baked Tortilla Chips

- Prep: 10 mins

- Cook: 15 mins

- Total: 25 mins

- Servings: 6

- Yield: 6 servings

- Number of ingredients: 6

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Authentic Mexican Chili Rellenos

- Prep: 25 mins

- Cook: 20 mins

- Additional: 15 mins

- Total: 1 hr

- Servings: 6

- Yield: 6 servings

- Number of ingredients: 6

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Outrageous Warm Chicken Nacho Dip

- Prep: 20 mins

- Cook: 1 hr 15 mins

- Total: 1 hr 35 mins

- Servings: 12

- Yield: 12 servings

- Number of ingredients: 8

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Taco Dip I

- Prep: 10 mins

- Total: 10 mins

- Servings: 25

- Yield: 25 servings

- Number of ingredients: 8

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Chicken Chimichangas with Sour Cream Sauce

- Prep: 25 mins

- Cook: 40 mins

- Total: 1 hr 5 mins

- Servings: 8

- Yield: 8 servings

- Number of ingredients: 21

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Easy Guacamole

- Prep: 10 mins

- Additional: 30 mins

- Total: 40 mins

- Servings: 16

- Yield: 2 cups

- Number of ingredients: 6

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Chicken Tortilla Soup I

- Prep: 20 mins

- Cook: 20 mins

- Total: 40 mins

- Servings: 8

- Yield: 8 servings

- Number of ingredients: 18

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Homemade Flour Tortillas

- Prep: 15 mins

- Cook: 45 mins

- Total: 1 hr

- Servings: 24

- Yield: 2 dozen

- Number of ingredients: 5

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Mexican Rice II

- Prep: 5 mins

- Cook: 25 mins

- Total: 30 mins

- Servings: 4

- Yield: 4 servings

- Number of ingredients: 7

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Easy Mexican Casserole

- Prep: 20 mins

- Cook: 30 mins

- Total: 50 mins

- Servings: 6

- Yield: 6 servings

- Number of ingredients: 9

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Seven Layer Taco Dip

- Prep: 30 mins

- Total: 30 mins

- Servings: 56

- Yield: 1 dip

- Number of ingredients: 11

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Air Fryer Mini Breakfast Burritos

- Prep: 15 mins

- Cook: 30 mins

- Total: 45 mins

- Servings: 4

- Yield: 4 servings

- Number of ingredients: 9

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Pico de Gallo

- Prep: 20 mins

- Additional: 3 hrs

- Total: 3 hrs 20 mins

- Servings: 12

- Yield: 3 cups

- Number of ingredients: 9

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

3 Cheese Enchiladas

- Prep: 40 mins

- Cook: 20 mins

- Total: 1 hr

- Servings: 6

- Yield: 6 servings

- Number of ingredients: 6

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Taco Bake Casserole

- Prep: 20 mins

- Cook: 32 mins

- Total: 52 mins

- Servings: 12

- Yield: 12 servings

- Number of ingredients: 11

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Quick and Easy Refried Beans

- Prep: 10 mins

- Cook: 10 mins

- Total: 20 mins

- Servings: 6

- Yield: 6 servings

- Number of ingredients: 7

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Ten Minute Enchilada Sauce

- Prep: 10 mins

- Cook: 15 mins

- Total: 25 mins

- Servings: 6

- Yield: 6 servings

- Number of ingredients: 9

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Churros

- Prep: 10 mins

- Cook: 10 mins

- Total: 20 mins

- Servings: 4

- Yield: 4 servings

- Number of ingredients: 8

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Chicken Quesadillas

- Prep: 30 mins

- Cook: 25 mins

- Total: 55 mins

- Servings: 20

- Yield: 20 servings

- Number of ingredients: 10

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Mexican White Cheese Dip/Sauce

- Prep: 5 mins

- Cook: 10 mins

- Total: 15 mins

- Servings: 8

- Yield: 8 servings

- Number of ingredients: 8

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Slow Cooker Taco Soup

- Prep: 10 mins

- Cook: 8 hrs

- Total: 8 hrs 10 mins

- Servings: 8

- Yield: 8 servings

- Number of ingredients: 10

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Marinated Flank Steak

- Prep: 15 mins

- Cook: 10 mins

- Additional: 6 hrs

- Total: 6 hrs 25 mins

- Servings: 6

- Yield: 6 servings

- Number of ingredients: 9

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Best Black Beans

- Prep: 10 mins

- Cook: 5 mins

- Total: 15 mins

- Servings: 4

- Yield: 4 servings

- Number of ingredients: 6

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Authentic Mole Sauce

- Prep: 20 mins

- Cook: 30 mins

- Additional: 10 mins

- Total: 1 hr

- Servings: 4

- Yield: 1 quart mole sauce

- Number of ingredients: 22

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Ground Turkey Taco Meat

- Prep: 10 mins

- Cook: 16 mins

- Total: 26 mins

- Servings: 4

- Yield: 2 cups

- Number of ingredients: 12

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Slow-Cooker Chicken Tortilla Soup

- Prep: 30 mins

- Cook: 8 hrs

- Total: 8 hrs 30 mins

- Servings: 8

- Yield: 8 servings

- Number of ingredients: 17

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Real Homemade Tamales

- Prep: 35 mins

- Cook: 3 hrs

- Total: 3 hrs 35 mins

- Servings: 16

- Yield: 16 tamales

- Number of ingredients: 13

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Slow Cooker Creamy Chicken Taco Soup

- Prep: 25 mins

- Cook: 2 hrs 20 mins

- Total: 2 hrs 45 mins

- Servings: 6

- Yield: 6 servings

- Number of ingredients: 14

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Cast Iron Chicken Fajitas

- Prep: 15 mins

- Cook: 20 mins

- Additional: 1 hr

- Total: 1 hr 35 mins

- Servings: 8

- Yield: 8 servings

- Number of ingredients: 15

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Seven Layer Dip II

- Prep: 20 mins

- Total: 20 mins

- Servings: 64

- Yield: 8 cups

- Number of ingredients: 13

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Caldo de Pollo

- Prep: 20 mins

- Cook: 1 hr 50 mins

- Total: 2 hrs 10 mins

- Servings: 8

- Yield: 8 servings

- Number of ingredients: 12

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Lisa's Favorite Carne Asada Marinade

- Prep: 20 mins

- Cook: 10 mins

- Additional: 1 day

- Total: 1 day

- Servings: 12

- Yield: 1 1/2 cups marinade

- Number of ingredients: 14

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Chili Rellenos Casserole

- Prep: 15 mins

- Cook: 45 mins

- Total: 1 hr

- Servings: 6

- Yield: 6 servings

- Number of ingredients: 8

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Chicken Enchiladas I

- Prep: 30 mins

- Cook: 30 mins

- Additional: 30 mins

- Total: 1 hr 30 mins

- Servings: 8

- Yield: 8 servings

- Number of ingredients: 16

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Air Fryer Chicken Taquitos

- Prep: 15 mins

- Cook: 20 mins

- Total: 35 mins

- Servings: 6

- Yield: 6 taquitos

- Number of ingredients: 11

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Bacon-Ranch Chicken Enchiladas

- Prep: 20 mins

- Cook: 20 mins

- Total: 40 mins

- Servings: 6

- Yield: 6 servings

- Number of ingredients: 15

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Enchiladas Verdes

- Prep: 30 mins

- Cook: 30 mins

- Total: 1 hr

- Servings: 9

- Yield: 9 enchiladas

- Number of ingredients: 12

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Pinto Beans With Mexican-Style Seasonings

- Prep: 15 mins

- Cook: 4 hrs

- Additional: 8 hrs

- Total: 12 hrs 15 mins

- Servings: 8

- Yield: 8 servings

- Number of ingredients: 9

- Read more about the recipe here