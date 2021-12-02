ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
50 amazing Mexican recipes to spice up your dinner routine

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

Allrecipes

50 delicious Mexican recipes

Even before the coronavirus pandemic, global cooking trends were showing an uptick in people cooking at home. Gallup and Cookpad’s latest report published Dec. 17, 2021, showed that through 2019, a growing number of people around the world were cooking at home rather than going out or eating pre-cooked meals.

In the U.S., the swelling popularity of at-home meal prep subscriptions from Blue Apron to Hello Fresh! and the growing prevalence of grocery delivery underscore a renewed interest in prepping meals at home. Then as COVID-19 spread, mandatory restaurant shutdowns and capacity limits drove a dramatic jump in home cooking—not to mention demand for recipes and sales of things like yeast and kitchen appliances .

Depending on the study, Mexican food consistently falls into first or second place of Americans’ favorite ethnic cuisine. Tacos, Mexican street corn, enchiladas, and tamales are all hugely popular dishes that can be made with some popular kitchen staples and without tons of cooking experience. Stacker compiled a list of Mexican recipes from Allrecipes —keep reading to discover 50 delicious Mexican recipes for you to try for yourself.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GjBHH_0bxcASdd00
Allrecipes

Spicy Chicken and Hominy Mexican Soup

- Prep: 20 mins
- Cook: 50 mins
- Total: 1 hr 10 mins
- Servings: 4
- Yield: 4 servings
- Number of ingredients: 17
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26NI9F_0bxcASdd00
Allrecipes

Carnitas - Pressure Cooker

- Prep: 20 mins
- Cook: 1 hr
- Additional: 15 mins
- Total: 1 hr 35 mins
- Servings: 24
- Yield: 6 -pound pork butt
- Number of ingredients: 11
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pakaU_0bxcASdd00
Allrecipes

Agua Fresca de Pepino (Cucumber Limeade)

- Prep: 5 mins
- Total: 5 mins
- Servings: 6
- Yield: 6 cups
- Number of ingredients: 4
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kf4oz_0bxcASdd00
Allrecipes

Drowned Beef Sandwich with Chipotle Sauce (Torta Ahogada)

- Prep: 15 mins
- Cook: 20 mins
- Total: 35 mins
- Servings: 4
- Yield: 4 servings
- Number of ingredients: 9
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hd0Gf_0bxcASdd00
Allrecipes

Secret Salsa

- Prep: 20 mins
- Total: 20 mins
- Servings: 12
- Yield: 12 servings
- Number of ingredients: 11
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o4ZTz_0bxcASdd00
Allrecipes

Easy Chicken Flautas

- Prep: 30 mins
- Cook: 20 mins
- Total: 50 mins
- Servings: 8
- Yield: 8 servings
- Number of ingredients: 13
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bCGQk_0bxcASdd00
Allrecipes

Easy Mexican Sopes

- Prep: 15 mins
- Cook: 10 mins
- Total: 25 mins
- Servings: 12
- Yield: 12 servings
- Number of ingredients: 4
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uln4H_0bxcASdd00
Allrecipes

Jalapeno and Cucumber Margarita

- Prep: 5 mins
- Additional: 1 hr
- Total: 1 hr 5 mins
- Servings: 4
- Yield: 4 servings
- Number of ingredients: 10
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZCMww_0bxcASdd00
Allrecipes

Taco Seasoning I

- Prep: 1 min
- Total: 1 min
- Servings: 10
- Yield: 1 ounce
- Number of ingredients: 9
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zi4Zo_0bxcASdd00
Allrecipes

Fajita Seasoning

- Prep: 5 mins
- Total: 5 mins
- Servings: 4
- Yield: 3 tablespoons
- Number of ingredients: 9
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VTmqP_0bxcASdd00
Allrecipes

Tres Leches (Milk Cake)

- Servings: 24
- Yield: 1 -9x13 inch cake
- Number of ingredients: 12
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vpKZW_0bxcASdd00
Allrecipes

Impossible Cake

- Prep: 25 mins
- Cook: 1 hr 1 min
- Additional: 1 hr
- Total: 2 hrs 26 mins
- Servings: 12
- Yield: 12 servings
- Number of ingredients: 15
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TZxrj_0bxcASdd00
Allrecipes

Baked Tortilla Chips

- Prep: 10 mins
- Cook: 15 mins
- Total: 25 mins
- Servings: 6
- Yield: 6 servings
- Number of ingredients: 6
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c0pPD_0bxcASdd00
Allrecipes

Authentic Mexican Chili Rellenos

- Prep: 25 mins
- Cook: 20 mins
- Additional: 15 mins
- Total: 1 hr
- Servings: 6
- Yield: 6 servings
- Number of ingredients: 6
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MkizD_0bxcASdd00
Allrecipes

Outrageous Warm Chicken Nacho Dip

- Prep: 20 mins
- Cook: 1 hr 15 mins
- Total: 1 hr 35 mins
- Servings: 12
- Yield: 12 servings
- Number of ingredients: 8
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q9sSR_0bxcASdd00
Allrecipes

Taco Dip I

- Prep: 10 mins
- Total: 10 mins
- Servings: 25
- Yield: 25 servings
- Number of ingredients: 8
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16ge09_0bxcASdd00
Allrecipes

Chicken Chimichangas with Sour Cream Sauce

- Prep: 25 mins
- Cook: 40 mins
- Total: 1 hr 5 mins
- Servings: 8
- Yield: 8 servings
- Number of ingredients: 21
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jOK0Y_0bxcASdd00
Allrecipes

Easy Guacamole

- Prep: 10 mins
- Additional: 30 mins
- Total: 40 mins
- Servings: 16
- Yield: 2 cups
- Number of ingredients: 6
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eWw8O_0bxcASdd00
Allrecipes

Chicken Tortilla Soup I

- Prep: 20 mins
- Cook: 20 mins
- Total: 40 mins
- Servings: 8
- Yield: 8 servings
- Number of ingredients: 18
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RqvlJ_0bxcASdd00
Allrecipes

Homemade Flour Tortillas

- Prep: 15 mins
- Cook: 45 mins
- Total: 1 hr
- Servings: 24
- Yield: 2 dozen
- Number of ingredients: 5
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zDEU9_0bxcASdd00
Allrecipes

Mexican Rice II

- Prep: 5 mins
- Cook: 25 mins
- Total: 30 mins
- Servings: 4
- Yield: 4 servings
- Number of ingredients: 7
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EDuRg_0bxcASdd00
Allrecipes

Easy Mexican Casserole

- Prep: 20 mins
- Cook: 30 mins
- Total: 50 mins
- Servings: 6
- Yield: 6 servings
- Number of ingredients: 9
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zkNEa_0bxcASdd00
Allrecipes

Seven Layer Taco Dip

- Prep: 30 mins
- Total: 30 mins
- Servings: 56
- Yield: 1 dip
- Number of ingredients: 11
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TgyYN_0bxcASdd00
Allrecipes

Air Fryer Mini Breakfast Burritos

- Prep: 15 mins
- Cook: 30 mins
- Total: 45 mins
- Servings: 4
- Yield: 4 servings
- Number of ingredients: 9
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IGsj0_0bxcASdd00
Allrecipes

Pico de Gallo

- Prep: 20 mins
- Additional: 3 hrs
- Total: 3 hrs 20 mins
- Servings: 12
- Yield: 3 cups
- Number of ingredients: 9
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03hDLB_0bxcASdd00
Allrecipes

3 Cheese Enchiladas

- Prep: 40 mins
- Cook: 20 mins
- Total: 1 hr
- Servings: 6
- Yield: 6 servings
- Number of ingredients: 6
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Nv7CH_0bxcASdd00
Allrecipes

Taco Bake Casserole

- Prep: 20 mins
- Cook: 32 mins
- Total: 52 mins
- Servings: 12
- Yield: 12 servings
- Number of ingredients: 11
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b7FVQ_0bxcASdd00
Allrecipes

Quick and Easy Refried Beans

- Prep: 10 mins
- Cook: 10 mins
- Total: 20 mins
- Servings: 6
- Yield: 6 servings
- Number of ingredients: 7
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=295YOu_0bxcASdd00
Allrecipes

Ten Minute Enchilada Sauce

- Prep: 10 mins
- Cook: 15 mins
- Total: 25 mins
- Servings: 6
- Yield: 6 servings
- Number of ingredients: 9
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OMAdr_0bxcASdd00
Allrecipes

Churros

- Prep: 10 mins
- Cook: 10 mins
- Total: 20 mins
- Servings: 4
- Yield: 4 servings
- Number of ingredients: 8
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KV5Ht_0bxcASdd00
Allrecipes

Chicken Quesadillas

- Prep: 30 mins
- Cook: 25 mins
- Total: 55 mins
- Servings: 20
- Yield: 20 servings
- Number of ingredients: 10
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24vvLv_0bxcASdd00
Allrecipes

Mexican White Cheese Dip/Sauce

- Prep: 5 mins
- Cook: 10 mins
- Total: 15 mins
- Servings: 8
- Yield: 8 servings
- Number of ingredients: 8
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XMNTW_0bxcASdd00
Allrecipes

Slow Cooker Taco Soup

- Prep: 10 mins
- Cook: 8 hrs
- Total: 8 hrs 10 mins
- Servings: 8
- Yield: 8 servings
- Number of ingredients: 10
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nX5lF_0bxcASdd00
Allrecipes

Marinated Flank Steak

- Prep: 15 mins
- Cook: 10 mins
- Additional: 6 hrs
- Total: 6 hrs 25 mins
- Servings: 6
- Yield: 6 servings
- Number of ingredients: 9
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oAWHx_0bxcASdd00
Allrecipes

Best Black Beans

- Prep: 10 mins
- Cook: 5 mins
- Total: 15 mins
- Servings: 4
- Yield: 4 servings
- Number of ingredients: 6
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=315e4P_0bxcASdd00
Allrecipes

Authentic Mole Sauce

- Prep: 20 mins
- Cook: 30 mins
- Additional: 10 mins
- Total: 1 hr
- Servings: 4
- Yield: 1 quart mole sauce
- Number of ingredients: 22
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02QVG9_0bxcASdd00
Allrecipes

Ground Turkey Taco Meat

- Prep: 10 mins
- Cook: 16 mins
- Total: 26 mins
- Servings: 4
- Yield: 2 cups
- Number of ingredients: 12
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XqLvW_0bxcASdd00
Allrecipes

Slow-Cooker Chicken Tortilla Soup

- Prep: 30 mins
- Cook: 8 hrs
- Total: 8 hrs 30 mins
- Servings: 8
- Yield: 8 servings
- Number of ingredients: 17
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uLgXR_0bxcASdd00
Allrecipes

Real Homemade Tamales

- Prep: 35 mins
- Cook: 3 hrs
- Total: 3 hrs 35 mins
- Servings: 16
- Yield: 16 tamales
- Number of ingredients: 13
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26wQEH_0bxcASdd00
Allrecipes

Slow Cooker Creamy Chicken Taco Soup

- Prep: 25 mins
- Cook: 2 hrs 20 mins
- Total: 2 hrs 45 mins
- Servings: 6
- Yield: 6 servings
- Number of ingredients: 14
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kgdld_0bxcASdd00
Allrecipes

Cast Iron Chicken Fajitas

- Prep: 15 mins
- Cook: 20 mins
- Additional: 1 hr
- Total: 1 hr 35 mins
- Servings: 8
- Yield: 8 servings
- Number of ingredients: 15
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NFn8L_0bxcASdd00
Allrecipes

Seven Layer Dip II

- Prep: 20 mins
- Total: 20 mins
- Servings: 64
- Yield: 8 cups
- Number of ingredients: 13
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=352jOC_0bxcASdd00
Allrecipes

Caldo de Pollo

- Prep: 20 mins
- Cook: 1 hr 50 mins
- Total: 2 hrs 10 mins
- Servings: 8
- Yield: 8 servings
- Number of ingredients: 12
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z0CIX_0bxcASdd00
Allrecipes

Lisa's Favorite Carne Asada Marinade

- Prep: 20 mins
- Cook: 10 mins
- Additional: 1 day
- Total: 1 day
- Servings: 12
- Yield: 1 1/2 cups marinade
- Number of ingredients: 14
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0chty1_0bxcASdd00
Allrecipes

Chili Rellenos Casserole

- Prep: 15 mins
- Cook: 45 mins
- Total: 1 hr
- Servings: 6
- Yield: 6 servings
- Number of ingredients: 8
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4btH89_0bxcASdd00
Allrecipes

Chicken Enchiladas I

- Prep: 30 mins
- Cook: 30 mins
- Additional: 30 mins
- Total: 1 hr 30 mins
- Servings: 8
- Yield: 8 servings
- Number of ingredients: 16
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rYooA_0bxcASdd00
Allrecipes

Air Fryer Chicken Taquitos

- Prep: 15 mins
- Cook: 20 mins
- Total: 35 mins
- Servings: 6
- Yield: 6 taquitos
- Number of ingredients: 11
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sU0FG_0bxcASdd00
Allrecipes

Bacon-Ranch Chicken Enchiladas

- Prep: 20 mins
- Cook: 20 mins
- Total: 40 mins
- Servings: 6
- Yield: 6 servings
- Number of ingredients: 15
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sL5V2_0bxcASdd00
Allrecipes

Enchiladas Verdes

- Prep: 30 mins
- Cook: 30 mins
- Total: 1 hr
- Servings: 9
- Yield: 9 enchiladas
- Number of ingredients: 12
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49K9SZ_0bxcASdd00
Allrecipes

Pinto Beans With Mexican-Style Seasonings

- Prep: 15 mins
- Cook: 4 hrs
- Additional: 8 hrs
- Total: 12 hrs 15 mins
- Servings: 8
- Yield: 8 servings
- Number of ingredients: 9
- Read more about the recipe here

Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

