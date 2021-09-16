CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago police officer struck while directing traffic for Mexican Independence Day celebrations

 10 days ago

A Chicago police officer was struck and injured Thursday morning while directing traffic for the Mexican Independence Day celebrations in the Loop, police said.

The incident occurred around 2:22 a.m. at Ida B. Wells Drive and Clark Street.

Police said an on-duty officer was directing traffic when a Dodge Charger failed to stop and struck the officer.

The driver and a passenger in the Dodge were both taken into custody.

The officer was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the incident appears to be alcohol-related and two handguns were recovered from the vehicle.

Meanwhile, downtown was flooded with traffic overnight with people in their vehicles celebrating Mexican Independence Day.

Fireworks lit up the sky as people celebrated through the night. Police blocked off several streets as people made their way around town, honking horns and waiving Mexican flags.

Larking
10d ago

And they had guns in the car . Fine them a thousand dollars for each gun . A drivers license isn’t a license to carry guns in cars .

Retired at 50
10d ago

They have no business going downtown that late , they do it every year and most of them have been drinking and under the influence of drugs

nom de plume
10d ago

Why are we celebrating Mexican Independence Day in the United States?

