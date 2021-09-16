CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kids

Watchdog must do more to protect boy, 5, from landfill fumes, court rules

By Jessica Murray
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vZX9F_0bxc7FBu00
Rebecca Currie with her son, Mathew Richards, five, who live near the landfill site in Silverdale, Staffordshire.

The high court has ruled the Environment Agency must do more to protect a five-year-old boy from landfill fumes that doctors say are shortening his life expectancy.

In a landmark judgment on Thursday, a high court judge said he was not satisfied that the EA was complying with its legal duty to protect the life of Mathew Richards, whose respiratory health problems are being worsened by fumes from a landfill site near his home in Silverdale, near Newcastle-under-Lyme.

The court accepted evidence from Dr Ian Sinha, a paediatric respiratory consultant at Alder Hey children’s hospital, who said exposure to hydrogen sulphide fumes from the site “will have a lifelong detrimental effect on Mathew’s future respiratory health” and would reduce his life expectancy.

Mathew’s mother, Rebecca Currie, said she was overwhelmed when she read the ruling: “Mathew’s done this and we’ve not only done it for us, we’ve done it for everyone back home. Because Mathew’s won today, we’re all going to be able to breathe fresh air, and a lot of people have been suffering.

“But I’m still angry that it’s been allowed to happen. It’s been horrific. Mathew came running in the other day saying his nose was burning.”

Rebekah Carrier, the solicitor representing Mathew, said: “What has happened in Silverdale was really shocking to me. I’m so delighted for them that they’ve had this outcome, but I do feel a bit of trepidation about whether the EA will step up now, and what we’ll do if they don’t.”

She added: “I think this judgment will be really important as we’re getting to understand more about the impacts of pollution.

The ruling said the EA had not yet “addressed its legal duties in the way that it must” and that “there is an obvious and pressing public interest imperative that it must do so, as a matter of urgency”.

The high court found that in order to protect Mathew’s human rights there must be “real and significant change, as a matter of urgency” and that levels of dangerous emissions from Walleys Quarry landfill must be reduced in a matter of weeks.

The judgment ordered hydrogen sulphide to be reduced to less than an eighth of current levels by January 2022.

Eloise Scotford, a professor of environmental law at University College London, said the judgment was groundbreaking in many ways and could open the door to further legal action around air pollution.

“There’s always been a conceptual challenge for law around the rights of individuals in relation to a collective problem like air pollution, which the state controls through regulation, but this is a judgment that finds a way to cut through that,” she said.

She said the decision to force the EA to take action was also unique. “Normally courts would trust a regulator to do their job but here they’re stepping in and saying the stakes are too high. Courts don’t tend to try and second guess the experts on judicial review, but this judgment is doing that, which is quite unusual.”

Prof Robert Lee, from Birmingham Law School, said the use of human rights legislation made the case particularly interesting. “We all live in situations in which we’re exposed to noise or odours or air pollution, and there’s an acceptance that some of that is economically necessary,” he said.

“But when we get to article 2 [of the Human Rights Act] and the right to life, they’re much less contingent, and clearly if there’s a threat to life … the state must act.”

Campaigners welcomed the judgment as a huge victory for those affected by the fumes. Residents in the towns and villages surrounding the Staffordshire landfill say they have been plagued for months by a bad smell and fumes, which have caused headaches, itchy eyes, nosebleeds and worsened respiratory conditions such as asthma.

An EA spokesperson said: “We have every sympathy with the local community, who should not have to live with the distress caused by landfill gas being released from Walleys Quarry. That’s why we are requiring the operator, Walleys Quarry Ltd, to take action.

“The court agreed that we are right to rely on assessments and advice from Public Health England and did not find a present breach by the Environment Agency of its legal obligations.

“We will seek to appeal some aspects of the judgment relating to the role of the court. This in no way affects or changes our determination to tackle the problems at this site in the interests of the claimant, the community and the environment.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

The British people are prepared to do more to protect the NHS

We do not want to say that we told you so, but The Independent did report in July that the government was planning to reimpose restrictions – including masks, social distancing and guidance to work from home – if the NHS came under too much pressure. While the prime minister’s...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Environment Agency#Ea#Silverdale#University College London#Birmingham Law School#Walleys Quarry Ltd#Public Health England
The Guardian

Take care with claims about unvaccinated case rates

ITV’s political editor, Robert Peston, wrote a Twitter thread with the headline: “Infections higher among double vaxxed for those [aged] 40 to 79 than for non-vaxxed.” ITV changed that headline, but Peston was surprised that these figures “occasioned so little debate”. So let’s debate them. A Public Health England report...
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Air Pollution
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Washington Post

Those who choose to remain unvaccinated harm all of us

In his Sept. 14 Tuesday Opinion essay, “In my community, mandates could put more lives at risk,” David Yamamoto said that vaccination is a “personal decision” and suggested that this decision extends to health-care workers who will “have to leave their jobs” if required to get vaccinated. The personal nature of the choice to get vaccinated ends when we unnecessarily put others in harm’s way.
The Guardian

Guess what the three Democrats blocking lower medication prices have in common?

The three conservative Democratic lawmakers threatening to kill their party’s drug pricing legislation have raked in roughly $1.6m of campaign cash from donors in the pharmaceutical and health products industries. One of the lawmakers is the House’s single largest recipient of pharmaceutical industry campaign cash this election cycle, and another lawmaker’s immediate past chief of staff is now lobbying for drugmakers.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Poison tests are finally being carried out on ex-landfill site near the home of schoolboy, 7, who died from inhaling toxic fumes during heavy flooding

Tests are finally to be carried out on a former landfill site close to the home of a schoolboy who died from inhaling toxic fumes during heavy flooding. The local authority has ordered an investigation after new official documents revealed by The Mail on Sunday showed that lethal hydrogen cyanide gas was detected in the home of Zane Gbangbola.
U.K.
The Independent

Government urges German climate strikers not to risk health

The German government on Monday urged a group of young climate activists staging a hunger strike outside the chancellery not to endanger their health.Several of the activists have threatened to stop consuming liquids, too, unless the three leading candidates to succeed Angela Merkel as chancellor agree to meet them by Thursday evening.“Actions that endanger health, such as this hunger strike, such as the threat not to drink anymore, must be a cause for concern about the young people taking part,” said Merkel's spokesman, Steffen Seibert Several activists have received medical treatment after collapsing during the hunger strike, which began Aug. 30. Seibert said the government considers climate change to be “the central issue of our time," but declined to say whether Merkel planned to intervene.Thousands of youth activists, including Swedish campaigner Greta Thunberg are expected to take part in a climate protest in Berlin on Friday, two days before Germany elects a new parliament.___Follow AP's climate coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/climate
ADVOCACY
The Guardian

The Guardian

21K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy