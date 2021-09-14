Personal Details

August Horch is considered the founder of today’s AUDI AG. He was a pioneering automotive engineer who understood how to achieve remarkable technical innovation through determination. As a result, Horch made decisive contributions to the motor vehicle as it developed into the automobile. He worked doggedly to follow his guiding principle – to build “only large, powerful and good cars,” no matter what. His objective to continuously advance the automobiles he created and to do so in unsurpassed quality was his legacy to all of the people followed him in the company.