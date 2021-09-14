Russia (Kaluga)
Audi manufactures the Audi Q7/SQ7 and Audi Q8/SQ8 in Kaluga, Russia. In the SKD process (Semi-Knocked-Down), the cars are initially fully assembled at Volkswagen Slovakia in Bratislava. They are then partially dismantled and transported by train to Kaluga as a kit in a container. The assembly is carried out by the Volkswagen Group RUS in accordance with the technical and qualitative specifications of AUDI AG. Audi has been manufacturing kits at the Kaluga plant since 2009 in cooperation with the Volkswagen Group RUS SKD.www.audi-mediacenter.com
Comments / 0