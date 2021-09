Dear Mr. Dad: Despite all the press coverage of our pullout from Afghanistan, U.S. servicemembers are still deployed all over the world — and I’m one of them. I’m in the Navy and am about to deploy for six months. I’ve read your book, "The Military Father," and learned a lot of great stuff about keeping up my relationship with my kids while I’m gone. But what about my wife? How do I keep my relationship with her strong too?

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 12 DAYS AGO