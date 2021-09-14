Alternative Drives

You or your small business might want to house certain files on a private platform similar to Google Drive. You can do that with FileRun. Jack Wallen shows you how. Google Drive is the de-facto standard for so many people and even small businesses. But if you have either an on-premise data center (or just a spare Linux server on your LAN) or even a cloud-hosted service, and you'd like to have an alternative for certain documents and files, why not make use of FileRun?

