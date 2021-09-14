CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Alternative Drives

audi-mediacenter.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAudi is shaping the mobility of the future today. There is no shortage of challenges: urbanization, scarce resources, digitization and sustainability. The answer from Audi to current and future challenges is Audi tron. As a complement to the highly efficient Audi TDI and TFSI engines, Audi is taking pioneering electric drive systems, synthetic fuels and groundbreaking fuel cell technologies from the laboratory to the road. The goal: sustainable mobility perfectly tailored to the needs of our customers.

www.audi-mediacenter.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tree Hugger

National Drive Electric Week Embraces Non-Car Alternatives (and Nuance)

As we’ve learned from the perennial behavior change versus systems change debates, the green world doesn’t always do nuance that well. And that’s true when it comes to cars, electrification, and alternatives to private car use too. On the one hand, we are learning that electric cars are significantly greener than their gas-burning, emission-spewing counterparts. On the other hand, they are still private cars, which means they are a relatively inefficient use of space and resources.
CARS
TechRepublic

How to deploy FileRun, an on-premise alternative to Google Drive

You or your small business might want to house certain files on a private platform similar to Google Drive. You can do that with FileRun. Jack Wallen shows you how. Google Drive is the de-facto standard for so many people and even small businesses. But if you have either an on-premise data center (or just a spare Linux server on your LAN) or even a cloud-hosted service, and you'd like to have an alternative for certain documents and files, why not make use of FileRun?
SOFTWARE
sixtyandme.com

10 Alternative Vehicles for Older Women

Have you recently sold your car because you don’t want to drive anymore? Or maybe you want something to get around that isn’t a gas-guzzling car? Are you looking into other forms of transportation?. Alternative options to cars have come along in the last years and older adults are a...
CARS
Telegraph

Food shortages ‘by end of week’ as CO2 crisis grows

Shoppers face a shortage of meat and even ready-made pizzas long before Christmas if the carbon dioxide crisis continues, supermarket bosses and producers warned on Monday. The British Retail Consortium, which represents the major chains, said it expected to see food shortages by the end of the week, while pork suppliers warned of "farmageddon" within 10 days.
FOOD SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tfsi
Motor1.com

GM Orders Dealers To Stop Selling Certain Heavy Duty Trucks

The supply of new cars and trucks is already constrained, and that trend will continue for the foreseeable future. High-demand and parts shortages are leaving dealer lots barren, and some GM dealers won’t be able to sell what’s still left on the lot. The automaker has had to issue a stop-sale order for the 2021 Chevy Silverado HD and the 2021 GMC Sierra HD, according to GM Authority.
CARS
Fortune

GM reveals when it will start replacing fire-prone Chevy Bolt batteries

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. General Motors and battery supplier LG of Korea have finally found a fix for fire risk in the battery of the Chevrolet Bolt electric car as the companies hope to end a recall that has bedeviled the plug-in car for almost a year.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Audi
NewsBreak
Cars
audi-mediacenter.com

Audi opens a brand exhibition at DRIVE. Volkswagen Group Forum

“Experience Progress”: this is the title of the second brand exhibition by Audi at DRIVE. Volkswagen Group Forum on Unter den Linden in Berlin. Until 17 January 2022 visitors and everyone who is interested can experience the brand with the four rings in the German capital. The exhibition includes more...
BUSINESS
MotorAuthority

Almost one fifth of Cadillac dealerships bail on brand's electric future

General Motors is betting big on battery-electric vehicles, and its Cadillac brand has been tasked with spearheading their rollout. The automaker has already revealed the 2023 Cadillac Lyriq crossover due in early 2022 and confirmed four additional EVs for the luxury brand, including a flagship sedan dubbed the Celestiq. Cadillac could even become a full-EV brand by 2030 depending how the market evolves.
ECONOMY
Nature.com

A quick, simple and reliable amalgam alternative

Environmental concerns, aesthetic standards and patient demand are just some of the driving forces behind the search for reliable restorative alternatives to amalgam. The Kemdent Diamond Rapid Set Glass Ionomer Cement (GIC) Capsules are an ideal solution. They are singularly packaged to ensure quick, simple and hygienic application. The material...
top1000funds.com

Case study: decarbonisation in alternatives

This case study examined the approach by one of the world’s leading asset owners to incorporate sustainability, AP4. By implementing measures adapted to the asset class and style of investments, AP4’s team in alternative investments works to both reduce risks and capture opportunities related to the sustainability transformation. Head of...
ECONOMY
Detroit News

Ford extends production downtime at Kansas City plant due to chip shortage

Ford Motor Co. next week is cutting back production at a key North American plant due to the semiconductor chip shortage that continues to disrupt auto production worldwide. The Dearborn automaker on Wednesday confirmed that both F-150 truck and Transit van production will be down at its Kansas City Assembly Plant in Missouri next week.
DETROIT, MI
audi-mediacenter.com

Heat and sandstorms: Morocco test for the Audi RS Q e-tron

After testing in Germany and Spain, the team headed for the desert and the dunes for the first time in the heat of Morocco. Once again, all three driver crews were involved. Dakar record winner Stéphane Peterhansel, Carlos Sainz and Mattias Ekström took turns at the wheel of the highly complex prototype.
GERMANY
gmauthority.com

General Motors Planning To Make Significant Changes To Its Supply Chain

General Motors is planning to make significant changes to its supply chain in the wake of the semiconductor chip shortage, which has already cut 800,000 vehicles from the automaker’s planned production so far this year. GM CEO Mary Barra revealed the automaker’s plan to overhaul its supply chain in a...
BUSINESS
audi-mediacenter.com

Endurance victory and championship lead for Audi in Italy

Audi Sport Italia won in the Campionato Italiano Gran Turismo Endurance with the Audi R8 LMS for the second time this year. With this success, Audi Sport Italia now leads both the drivers’ and the teams’ standings in the endurance and sprint classifications. The Audi R8 LMS GT4 came out on top in the DTM Trophy for the first time this season with a victory and a second place, while Audi privateers celebrated podium successes with the Audi RS 3 LMS in China, Croatia, Germany and Spain.
MOTORSPORTS
audi-mediacenter.com

Welcome! Audi electrifies with U.S. star Ken Block

Ken Block has made a name for himself as a rally and rallycross driver since 2005. However, the 53-year-old is most famous worldwide for his elaborately produced videos in which he drives high-performance vehicles to the limit at iconic locations. The partnership with Audi closes a circle for Ken Block:...
CARS
AFP

GM to begin replacing defective batteries in Chevy Bolt EV

General Motors said Monday it has fixed the production flaws that created a fire hazard in the batteries for its Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicle, and will start replacing them next month. The fixes address a fire hazard that prompted a recall of more than 140,000 Bolts, and a warning to car owners not to park their vehicles in garages or leave them plugged in overnight. The company confirmed 13 fires involving the faulty batteries, a GM spokesman told AFP. The automaker said LG plants have resumed battery production and are adding capacity so "replacement battery modules will begin shipping to dealers as soon as mid-October."
VERMONT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy