SISTER ANNETTE ALLEN
Sister Annette (Theresa) Allen (Ajdukiewicz), a member of the Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth for 71 years, died September 14, 2021 at age 89. A native of Pittsburgh, PA, she was a teacher in parishes in Pittsburgh, Erie, and Michigan. She also served as a social minister in several parishes in the Pittsburgh area, Archival work in Rome, Italy and as a receptionist at the Provincialate. She is survived by her brother, Lawrence Ajdukiewicz, extended family members and friends. Family and friends are welcomed at the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 216 44th Street, Lawrenceville, on Saturday, September 18, 2021 from 1-3 p.m. Services will immediately follow. A private Burial will be at St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth, 310 N. River Road, Des Plaines, IL 60016.obituaries.journal-times.com
Comments / 0