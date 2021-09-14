Mexico (San José Chiapa)
Audi México is the Audi Group's youngest and most modern plant on the American continent. It is equipped with the latest advances in resource efficiency and manufacturing processes. The 460-hectare Audi plant in Mexico is located in San José Chiapa, 60 kilometers from the capital of the state of Puebla and represents an important step in the internationalization of the brand as part of the Volkswagen Group's network of production plants.www.audi-mediacenter.com
