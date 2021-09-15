CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Lee Hamilton: Post-9/11 work remains unfinished

By Staff Reports
Greenfield Daily Reporter
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs we marked the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks, I thought a lot about the 9/11 Commission, which I co-chaired with former New Jersey Governor Thomas Kean. Not just the work the commission did, but the work it didn’t do — and the work that remains to be done.

www.greenfieldreporter.com

Comments / 0

Related
DL-Online

Lee Hamilton column: 20 years on, there's still work to do

As the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks approached, I thought a lot about the 9/11 Commission, which I co-chaired with former New Jersey Gov. Thomas Kean. Not just the work the commission did, but the work it didn’t do — and the work that remains to be done.
POLITICS
accountingtoday.com

Treasury work blunted with many key posts unfilled

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has one of the biggest to-do lists in Washington: usher in a global tax overhaul, press Wall Street on climate change and distribute billions of dollars in COVID-relief funds. Yet her efforts are hampered by vacancies in the Treasury’s top ranks, where only three officials including...
CONGRESS & COURTS
International Business Times

'Biggest' Pro-Trump Rally Expected 10,000 People, Only 300 Showed Up

A pro-Trump rally expected to have at least 10,000 attendees drew less than 500 people in Muhlenberg County, Kentucky, on Friday. The “We the People Reunion” rally was promoted to be the “biggest patriot rally of the year.” It was also set to host several conservative speakers, including MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, former national security advisor Michael Flynn, American author Candance Owens and Pastor Greg Locke, who had previously admitted to being at the Capitol during the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection.
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Kean
hngn.com

Joe Biden Won't Be Able To Finish Presidential Term as More Americans Turn Against the President, International Expert Claims

President Joe Biden won't get to the completion of his presidential term, according to renowned international professor Joe Siracusa, who cautioned the 78-year-old leader that the job "ages people." Professor Joseph Siracusa, a political scientist, warned that the position of president "ages people," noting that many presidents appear healthier and...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Times

Top U.S. general in Afghanistan contradicts Biden, told chain of command not to pull out

The top U.S. general on the ground in Afghanistan told top Pentagon officials that he opposed the total withdrawal of troops before President Biden made the final decision. In a closed briefing Tuesday to the Senate Armed Services Committee, Gen. Austin Scott Miller confirmed that he registered his dissent with Mr. Biden’s decision with the top brass — Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin; Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff; and Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie Jr., the head of U.S. Central Command.
MILITARY
New York Post

US volunteer claims Taliban beheaded boys ages 9 and 10 in Afghanistan

A former US Army officer who is part of a volunteer rescue team seeking to save at-risk Americans and Afghan allies still stuck in the Taliban-conquered country claimed that the extremists have beheaded two boys ages 9 and 10 in their reign of terror. Jean Marie Thrower, an Alabama resident...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cia#The 9 11 Commission#Republicans#Democrats#American#Pentagon#Congress
Vanity Fair

Ron DeSantis Once Again Told to Sit Down and STFU by Florida Judge

Back in July, as part of his ongoing effort to kill as many Floridians as possible, Governor Ron DeSantis issued an executive order banning mask mandates in his state’s schools, claiming that parents should have the right to expose their kids to a highly contagious virus that’s claimed more than 650,000 lives in the U.S. thus far, and hospitalized 10 times more Florida children last week than when school began. Shortly after that, he threatened to withhold pay from school officials who had the audacity to look at the data, consider the significantly more communicable delta variant, and make their own decisions regarding masking, a threat he followed through on in August, when the Florida Department of Education withheld the salaries of school board members in Alachua and Broward counties who voted to impose mask mandates.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FAA
NewsBreak
Terrorism
Vanity Fair

Justice Clarence Thomas, Who Upheld Texas Abortion Ban: It’s a Shame the Media Politicizes the Supreme Court

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, arguably the bench’s most conservative member, bemoaned the politicization of judges and warned against the highest court becoming “the most dangerous” branch of government during a Thursday speech at the University of Notre Dame. “I think the media makes it sound as though you are just always going right to your personal preference. So if they think you are antiabortion or something personally, they think that’s the way you always will come out,” said the George H. W. Bush–appointed justice, per a Washington Post report. “They think you’re for this or for that. They think you become like a politician. That’s a problem. You’re going to jeopardize any faith in the legal institutions.”
TEXAS STATE
nny360.com

Top Senate Democrats strike deal with Manchin on voting rights

Senior Senate Democrats have reached agreement with moderate Sen. Joe Manchin on a broad overhaul of U.S. voting rights law, a development that should unify all Democrats in the chamber behind a single plan for the first time. The measure would create an automatic voter registration system through each state’s...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy