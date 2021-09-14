CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

TECHNOLOGY

ptonline.com
 9 days ago

Broad Range of Formulated Additives for Mechanical Recycling of Plastics. BASF’s new IrgaCycle additive blends targeted to recyclers, compounders and converters. Nylon/Modified PPE Resin for Demanding Automotive Applications in Hot and Humid Conditions. 9/14/2021. SABIC’s new Noryl GTX 9500 resin boasts superior dimensional stability, retaining improved balance of mechanical properties...

www.ptonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
ptonline.com

New Microscale 3D Printer Targeting Prototyping and Short-Run Production

Boston Micro Fabrication (BMF) recently launched the microArch S230, along with three new materials. This next generation version of BMF’s highest resolution system is designed for applications that require ultra-high resolution prints (down to 2μm) with reported accuracy, precision and speed. The microArch S230 targets researchers and manufacturers needing micro...
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

The technologies shaping the future of IT infrastructure

IT is rapidly changing. For the last decade, every company, now in the business of technology, has been experiencing growing shifts towards automation, decentralized technology budgets, adoption of cloud computing based services and even the adoption of AI. About the author. Nick Offin is Head of Sales, Marketing & Operations...
TECHNOLOGY
bostonnews.net

EVOLUTION OF PHOTOVOLTAIC TECHNOLOGY IN NEUTRINOVOLTAIC

Given the fact that neutrinovoltaic technology is one of the most recent forms of energy production, Neutrino Energy Group is glad to report that this paradigm-shifting technology is already creating ripples around the world. Neutrinovoltaic technology is derived from the words "neutrino" and "photovoltaic," and it generates electrical energy from the billions of ghostly neutrinos that assault everything every second of every day. But what exactly are neutrinos, and can these ethereal particles be used to generate electrical energy?
ENGINEERING
OEM Off-Highway

Technology News Tracker: Advancements in Hydrogen Technology

Applications and use cases for hydrogen continue to expand due the benefits it can provide, especially in heavier equipment. DEUTZ recently announced the launch of its TCG 7.8 H2 hydrogen engine which will go into full production in 2024. Cummins has also begun testing of a hydrogen fueled internal combustion...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Packaging#Laser#Basf#Irgacycle#Sabic#Rx#Adas Radar Covers#Lnp Thermocomp#Biodegradable Pla Based#Bio Fed#Microcellular#Arburg Updates Machine#Intelect
SDTimes.com

Data is leaking as employees leave in “Great Resignation”

New data shows a direct correlation between resignations, departing employees, and data exposure events. This is of particular interest to organizations currently as companies experience what’s been called “the Great Resignation.” As employees leave their companies, they oftentimes — intentionally or otherwise — take valuable source code, patent applications, and customer lists with them.
BUSINESS
ScienceAlert

A Major Advance in Computing Solves a Complex Math Problem 1 Million Times Faster

Reservoir computing is already one of the most advanced and most powerful types of artificial intelligence that scientists have at their disposal – and now a new study outlines how to make it up to a million times faster on certain tasks. That's an exciting development when it comes to tackling the most complex computational challenges, from predicting the way the weather is going to turn, to modeling the flow of fluids through a particular space. Such problems are what this type of resource-intensive computing was developed to take on; now, the latest innovations are going to make it even more useful....
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Recycling
Country
Germany
MarketWatch

Ford invests $50 million into EV battery supply chain company Redwood Materials

Ford Motor Co. said it has invested $50 million in lithium-ion battery supply chain company Redwood Materials, as the companies announced Wednesday they were teaming up to build out a U.S. battery supply chain and battery recycling for electric vehicles. Ford's stock rose 0.6% in premarket trading. The companies said "closing the loop," in which materials used to make batteries are recycled and used again, will lower costs and reduce reliance on imports and mining raw materials. "Creating a U.S. circular supply chain is a major step toward making battery electric vehicles sustainable, accessible and affordable for more Americans," the companies said in a statement. Automaker Ford said the investment in Redwood Materials is part of its plan to invest more than $30 billion in electrification through 2025. Ford's stock has dropped 14.4% over the past three months through Tuesday, while shares of rival General Motors Co. have slumped 16.7% and the S&P 500 has gained 2.5%.
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Wrangler Brings Jeans Made with Infinna Fiber to European Market

Kontoor Brands-owned Wrangler is the latest denim giant to give Infinna, Infinited Fiber Company’s regenerated and recyclable fiber, the green light. Wrangler launched Monday a two-piece collection that combines the innovative fiber with its own industry-leading innovations including Indigood, a foam-dye technology that lowers wastewater by over 99 percent, and an e-flow finishing process that uses “nano bubbles” to distribute chemical products more efficiently during the fabric’s finishing process. The fabrics used in the collection are made with 30 percent Infinna fiber and 70 percent cotton. Infinna allows clothing manufacturers to bypass conventional cotton production, which is known for its extensive water and...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
fox2detroit.com

Ford invests in electric vehicle battery recycling company

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) - Ford Motor Co. is investing $50 million in an upstart electric vehicle battery recycling company as the automaker moves to shore up its U.S. battery supply chain. The Dearborn, Michigan, automaker will invest in Redwood Materials, a Nevada-based company founded by former Tesla executive JB Straubel.
DEARBORN, MI
MarketWatch

Digital freight platform Transfix to go public via merger with SPAC

Transfix Inc., a digital freight platform, said Tuesday it is going public by merging with special-purpose acquisition corporation G Squared Ascend I in a deal with a pro forma enterprise value of $1.1 billion. The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022, leaving Transfix with about $375 million of cash to accelerate growth plans. Combined with a $50 million revolving credit facility from MidCap Financial agreed in May, the company will have about $400 million in liquidity to be invested in product innovation and technology. The new company will list on the New York Stock Exchange, under the new ticker 'TF.' Transfix Chief Executive Lily Shen and co-Founder and Chairman Drew McElroy will remain in their roles. Transfix, which works with some Fortune 500 companies, as well as with mid- and small-sized shippers, grew revenue by 40% in 2020.
INDUSTRY
Sourcing Journal

Kornit Ties Digital Textile Tech to Environmental Goals

Kornit technology enables sustainable production on demand, which eliminates overproduction of apparel and textiles, the company noted. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
The Independent

Cab firm Addison Lee to go fully electric by 2023

Cab company Addison Lee has pledged it will operate only electric vehicles from 2023.The London firm said it is investing £160 million to shift its 4,000-strong fleet to electric.This will involve putting 200 Volkswagen ID.4 vehicles on the capital’s roads every month from November.The commitment is the largest single order of electric vehicles made by the UK’s private hire industry, according to Addison Lee.We can help more businesses reduce their carbon footprint and give passengers greater access to green, safe and premium transport optionsLiam Griffin, Addison LeeThe firm’s chief executive Liam Griffin said: “As the transport provider of choice for...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy