Acknowledging the Importance of Intellectual Property Rights on Constitution Day
The U.S. Constitution spells out the rights, privileges, and responsibilities of the American people. Friday, September 17, 2021, marks the 234th anniversary of the adoption of this venerable document. Among the rights spelled out in the constitution is the protection of intellectual property (IP), as noted in the General Welfare Clause, Article 1, Section 8. These are the only property rights included in the document:www.cagw.org
