Acknowledging the Importance of Intellectual Property Rights on Constitution Day

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Constitution spells out the rights, privileges, and responsibilities of the American people. Friday, September 17, 2021, marks the 234th anniversary of the adoption of this venerable document. Among the rights spelled out in the constitution is the protection of intellectual property (IP), as noted in the General Welfare Clause, Article 1, Section 8. These are the only property rights included in the document:

uiowa.edu

Free Pocket Constitutions for Constitution Day

Friday September 17, 2021 marks the 234th anniversary of the creation of the United States Constitution. To observe this occasion, the Main Library service desk will have free pocket Constitutions to hand out on a first-come, first-served basis. These will be available at the Law Library and the Hardin Library as well. They are provided courtesy of the Federal Depository Library Program. The University of Iowa Libraries is a congressionally designated depository for U.S. Government Information and public access to the government information collection is guaranteed by public law. (Title 44 US Code)
POLITICS
cagw.org

An Unfathomable Budgetary Monster Is Rising from the Depths of Congress

Paraphrasing Elizabeth Barrett Browning, let us count the ways that the Democrats in Congress are destroying the economy, bankrupting the country, and moving the U.S. closer to becoming a socialist nation. The proximate cause of these calamities is the House committees that are meeting to markup the $3.5 trillion reconciliation package.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Vail Daily

Van Ens: Protect voting rights this Constitution Day weekend

Delegates to the Constitutional Convention in Philadelphia signed our nation’s founding document Sept. 17, 1787. Soon after, John Adams wrote Thomas Jefferson about what was missing in the Constitution — now known as a “Bill of Rights.”. Using his customary in-your-face language, Adams asked, “What think you of a Declaration...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
schiffgold.com

Fun on Friday: The Government Can’t Even Get Constitution Day Right

Today is Constitution Day. We’re supposed to be celebrating the day the Constitution was signed and presented to the states for ratification. But it’s pretty hard to celebrate because the Constitution is dead. On Sept. 17, 1787, delegates (most of them, but not all) at the Philadelphia Convention signed the...
EDUCATION
dallassun.com

Top US General says 'civil war' likely to break out

Berlin [Germany], September 5 (ANI): Top US General Mark Milley on Saturday (local time) said he believed it was likely that conditions for a future "civil war" could develop in Afghanistan following the US troops' withdrawal. The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Milley told Fox News during an...
POLITICS
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From This as of Oct. 1, Homeland Security Says

More than a year and half into the COVID pandemic, health experts and officials continue to urge that the best way to end surges of new cases is by getting more people vaccinated, especially as highly transmissible variants, like Delta, continue to spread. In the U.S., President Joe Biden recently announced a new plan that includes vaccination requirements for many workers, including healthcare and federal employees. But that's just one way the U.S. government is taking measures to get people vaccinated; the latest move comes from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).
IMMIGRATION
