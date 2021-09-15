CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Trevor Chadwick statue: Concert held as foundry work begins

By Long Reads
BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA concert will celebrate the casting of a statue to honour a man dubbed the Purbeck Schindler. Trevor Chadwick helped Sir Nicholas Winton rescue 669 children who were destined for concentration camps from Czechoslovakia, ahead of World War Two. The bronze statue of Mr Chadwick is due to be installed...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
culturedvultures.com

Monster Hunter Orchestra Concert 2021 To Be Held Online

This year’s Monster Hunter Orchestra Concert will be held online and without an audience in attendance, according to a press release regarding the event. While the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is not mentioned explicitly within the press release, it is likely a large factor in the decision to not include live fans in attendance. Instead, fans will be able to stream the concert online.
MUSIC
poncacitynow.com

Music in the Garden Concert Series in Ponca City Begins Tomorrow

The Music in the Garden concert series sponsored by the Ponca City Arts and Humanities Council starts this week! Join them at the beautiful Cann Memorial Gardens, 1500 E. Grand, on Thursday, Sept. 9th at 6:30 pm with Eddie Dixon and his musicians and singers from NOC. The theme of this concert will be songs from Disney. Concerts are held on Thursdays in September at 6:30 pm. Dates include Sept 9th, Sept. 16th, Sept. 23rd, and Sept. 30th with live entertainment from the Northern Oklahoma College Music Department. All concerts are free and open to everyone! Don’t forget to bring your lawn chairs and refreshments. Hope to see you there!
PONCA CITY, OK
Bryan College Station Eagle

Poulenc Trio begins Concerts on Carter Creek season

For 18 years, the Poulenc Trio has been performing the world's greatest music for oboe-bassoon-piano, and on Sunday, residents of the Brazos Valley will have a chance to hear the trio live as the Concerts on Carter Creek begins a new season of free concerts. The concert will be at...
BRYAN, TX
cranstononline.com

Notable Works' 2021 Fall Concert and Poetry Reading

Notable Works Publication and Distribution Co., Inc. will host a live performance on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at 1 PM at the North Providence Union Free Library, 1810 Mineral Spring Ave. in North Providence, Rhode Island, featuring some of the poets included in two of Notable Works’ recent publications: Voices of the Earth: The Future of Our Planet II and Love Warms the Homeless Heart II. The performing poets will include: Elizabeth Bogutt, Emily Cooper, David Dragone, Noreen Inglesi, Thomas Lane, Singer/Songwriter Jan Luby and Patricia McAlpine. Also featured will be the Notable Works’ Ensemble under the direction of Notable Works’ Artist in Residence, composer and poet, Noreen Inglesi along with: Tina Bernard, vocals; Maria Bilyeu, cello; Anne Diamond, flute and Alison Shea, piano. There will also be a special presentation by Alicia Lehrer, Executive Director of Woonasquatucket River Watershed Council, about some of WRWC’s current projects, programs and events. Admission is free and open to the public. And the library is handicapped accessible. Registration is required. Please call (401) 353-5600 ext. 2.
NORTH PROVIDENCE, RI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oskar Schindler
Person
Nicholas Winton
centralrecorder.com

Kate Middleton Young Daughter Princess Fighting Cancer Shares Her Tragic Experience..

The mother of a five-year-old girl with a rare type of blood cancer has said that a meeting with the Duchess of Cambridge has had a significant impact on the child. Mila Sneddon was featured in a picture from Kate’Lockdown’s photographic project. It was used to symbolize isolation during the pandemic. After she was photographed kissing the kitchen window of her home while her father stood outside, it became a symbol of her isolation.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Czechoslovakia#Concentration Camps#Talos Art Foundry#British#German
The US Sun

Michael K Williams’ heartbroken nephews pay tribute to ‘sweet and gentle’ The Wire star after ‘heroin overdose’ death

THE Wire star Michael K. Williams’ heartbroken nephews paid tribute to the “sweet and gentle” actor after his tragic death from an alleged heroin overdose. The actor’s body was discovered face-down and surrounded by drug paraphernalia in his New York City apartment by one of his nephews on Monday, The Sun confirmed.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
HollywoodLife

Julia Roberts, 53, Stuns In High-Hemmed Skirt & Sequin Top As She Walks Through Paris – Photos

Julia Roberts showed off her toned legs in a short skirt & heeled booties while filming a commercial in Paris. Julia Roberts, 53, looked fabulous when she shot a new campaign for Lancôme while in Paris on Sept. 17. The actress put her toned legs on full display when she rocked a high-waisted black poofy skirt with a super short hem in the front and a long, voluminous train in the back. She styled the shirt with a plunging V-neck long-sleeve black sequin collared top and accessorized with black leather heeled booties.
CELEBRITIES
bravotv.com

Delaney Evans Stuns in a Plunging, Emerald Sequin Gown

Delaney Evans is proving she can turn up the glamour. The Below Deck Mediterranean Season 6 stew looked radiant while donning a emerald sequin gown during her September 13 appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. On September 14, Delaney took to Instagram to show off her stunning...
CELEBRITIES
wmagazine.com

Hollywood Mourns Beloved Actor Michael K. Williams

Remembrances are pouring in for Michael K. Williams, who passed away at the age of 54 over Labor Day weekend. The actor and activist’s family shared the news on September 6, after finding him deceased in his Brooklyn apartment following a suspected drug overdose. Most people recognize Williams from his...
CELEBRITIES
udiscovermusic.com

Four More Tracks Debut From The Beatles’ ‘Let It Be Special Edition’

Four more tracks have been shared today (17) from the forthcoming Special Edition of The Beatles’ Let It Be. Making their digital debuts are “Get Back” (Take 8), “One After 909 (Take 3),” “I Me Mine (1970 Glyn Johns Mix),” and “Across The Universe (2021 Mix).”. Let It Be Special...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy