Trevor Chadwick statue: Concert held as foundry work begins

Notable Works Publication and Distribution Co., Inc. will host a live performance on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at 1 PM at the North Providence Union Free Library, 1810 Mineral Spring Ave. in North Providence, Rhode Island, featuring some of the poets included in two of Notable Works’ recent publications: Voices of the Earth: The Future of Our Planet II and Love Warms the Homeless Heart II. The performing poets will include: Elizabeth Bogutt, Emily Cooper, David Dragone, Noreen Inglesi, Thomas Lane, Singer/Songwriter Jan Luby and Patricia McAlpine. Also featured will be the Notable Works’ Ensemble under the direction of Notable Works’ Artist in Residence, composer and poet, Noreen Inglesi along with: Tina Bernard, vocals; Maria Bilyeu, cello; Anne Diamond, flute and Alison Shea, piano. There will also be a special presentation by Alicia Lehrer, Executive Director of Woonasquatucket River Watershed Council, about some of WRWC’s current projects, programs and events. Admission is free and open to the public. And the library is handicapped accessible. Registration is required. Please call (401) 353-5600 ext. 2.

NORTH PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 6 DAYS AGO