UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – Penn State was sleeping on a nine-stroke lead overnight as the skies in Happy Valley opened leaving behind a soggy course and delaying the start of the final round on Sunday morning by more than an hour. It took a while for the Lady Linksters to adjust to the conditions and find their footing, but a four-hole stretch of 6-under over the middle portion of the round sparked the run to a tournament record 13-under finish.

GOLF ・ 14 DAYS AGO