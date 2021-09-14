Procurement
Creating and procuring innovations: Under this motto, Audi Procurement is helping to shape the future topics of electric mobility and digitization. Procurement enters into dialog with suppliers and startups already in the predevelopment phase, and develops innovative technologies together with them. In a spirit of partnership and as equals – that’s the credo for the cooperation. Audi also takes systematic action to ensure a sustainable supply chain. Audi assumes corporate responsibility for the environment and society and wants to work only with partners who think and act in the same way.www.audi-mediacenter.com
Comments / 0