CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Procurement

audi-mediacenter.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCreating and procuring innovations: Under this motto, Audi Procurement is helping to shape the future topics of electric mobility and digitization. Procurement enters into dialog with suppliers and startups already in the predevelopment phase, and develops innovative technologies together with them. In a spirit of partnership and as equals – that’s the credo for the cooperation. Audi also takes systematic action to ensure a sustainable supply chain. Audi assumes corporate responsibility for the environment and society and wants to work only with partners who think and act in the same way.

www.audi-mediacenter.com

Comments / 0

Related
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Why the Benefits of Procurement Automation Are Not Limited to Procurement Managers

There’s no doubt that the pandemic has had a massive impact on businesses all around the world; the Coronavirus disease (COVID 19) crisis has halted growth, disrupted manufacturing and broken supply chains. But, companies that have embraced the inevitable change of automation are navigating through this crisis successfully. It is no different in procurement. With the growing challenges in procurement, the need for procurement automation is inevitable.
TECHNOLOGY
federalnewsnetwork.com

Agencies will need to start taking emissions into procurement decisions

The Biden administration wants federal procurement to be a core part of reaching a net-zero carbon emissions economy by 2050. This means knowing how much greenhouse gas emissions the government contributes, including along the supply chain. A forthcoming Federal Sustainability Plan — currently in the federal rulemaking process but with...
U.S. POLITICS
GovExec.com

Construction Procurement at Speed

With construction-related spending accounting for 13% of global GDP, millions of dollars are at stake for organizations looking for cost savings and Sustainment, Restoration, and Modernization (SRM) project agility. Inefficiencies in past public sector construction have resulted in over $270 billion in costs in just one year, suggesting an opportunity for some government agencies to cut costs and time to increase efficiency.
CONSTRUCTION
pymnts

Procure-to-Pay Startup PayMate Eyes Funding to Shore Up Reserves

Indian procure-to-pay startup PayMate is seeking to raise $4 million, including a lead investment of $2 million from U.S.-based Felicitas Equity Fund, as well as additional funds from Astor Management and CXI Valley I, Inc42 reported. In 2019, according to Crunchbase, FinTech PayMate was invested in by Visa, Recruit Strategic...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Audi Procurement
Benzinga

Trimble Partners With Procter & Gamble To Improve Transportation Procurement

Trimble Inc (NASDAQ: TRMB) entered a new strategic relationship with Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE: PG) to enhance how shippers and carriers partner during the transportation procurement process. The partnership will transform an agile transportation procurement collaboration platform from Trimble to complement its existing supply chain-focused solutions. Procter & Gamble...
BUSINESS
eiu.com

How the Volume-based Procurement Programme (VBP) Will Impact China’s Orthopaedic and Joint Replacement Market

China’s growing market for orthopaedic devices is coming under pressure from the implementation of the volume-based procurement (VBP) programme which will bring down prices.VBP of orthopaedic devices such as hip and knee replacement devices will expand countrywide by 2022. EIU Healthcare looks at how the market is evolving and what impact VBP will have on procedure volume, device prices and market size and share.
CHINA
Telegraph

Food shortages ‘by end of week’ as CO2 crisis grows

Shoppers face a shortage of meat and even ready-made pizzas long before Christmas if the carbon dioxide crisis continues, supermarket bosses and producers warned on Monday. The British Retail Consortium, which represents the major chains, said it expected to see food shortages by the end of the week, while pork suppliers warned of "farmageddon" within 10 days.
FOOD SAFETY
SDTimes.com

Data is leaking as employees leave in “Great Resignation”

New data shows a direct correlation between resignations, departing employees, and data exposure events. This is of particular interest to organizations currently as companies experience what’s been called “the Great Resignation.” As employees leave their companies, they oftentimes — intentionally or otherwise — take valuable source code, patent applications, and customer lists with them.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
Sourcing Journal

Wrangler Brings Jeans Made with Infinna Fiber to European Market

Kontoor Brands-owned Wrangler is the latest denim giant to give Infinna, Infinited Fiber Company’s regenerated and recyclable fiber, the green light. Wrangler launched Monday a two-piece collection that combines the innovative fiber with its own industry-leading innovations including Indigood, a foam-dye technology that lowers wastewater by over 99 percent, and an e-flow finishing process that uses “nano bubbles” to distribute chemical products more efficiently during the fabric’s finishing process. The fabrics used in the collection are made with 30 percent Infinna fiber and 70 percent cotton. Infinna allows clothing manufacturers to bypass conventional cotton production, which is known for its extensive water and...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
fox2detroit.com

Ford invests in electric vehicle battery recycling company

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) - Ford Motor Co. is investing $50 million in an upstart electric vehicle battery recycling company as the automaker moves to shore up its U.S. battery supply chain. The Dearborn, Michigan, automaker will invest in Redwood Materials, a Nevada-based company founded by former Tesla executive JB Straubel.
DEARBORN, MI
MarketWatch

Ford invests $50 million into EV battery supply chain company Redwood Materials

Ford Motor Co. said it has invested $50 million in lithium-ion battery supply chain company Redwood Materials, as the companies announced Wednesday they were teaming up to build out a U.S. battery supply chain and battery recycling for electric vehicles. Ford's stock rose 0.6% in premarket trading. The companies said "closing the loop," in which materials used to make batteries are recycled and used again, will lower costs and reduce reliance on imports and mining raw materials. "Creating a U.S. circular supply chain is a major step toward making battery electric vehicles sustainable, accessible and affordable for more Americans," the companies said in a statement. Automaker Ford said the investment in Redwood Materials is part of its plan to invest more than $30 billion in electrification through 2025. Ford's stock has dropped 14.4% over the past three months through Tuesday, while shares of rival General Motors Co. have slumped 16.7% and the S&P 500 has gained 2.5%.
BUSINESS
lngindustry.com

“K” LINE to procure LNG-fuelled car carriers

Next-generation of environmentally friendly vessels are expected to reduce emissions of carbon dioxide (CO2), which is a greenhouse gas (GHG), by 25% to 30%, emissions of sulfur oxides (SOx), which cause air pollution, by almost 100%, and emissions of nitrogen oxides (NOx) by 80% to 90% with use of LNG fuel and exhaust gas recirculation (EGR), compared to conventional vessels using heavy fuel oil.
INDUSTRY
thedallasnews.net

Digital Ad Platforms Market Review 2021: Big Things are Happening | Acxiom, Facebook, Sizmek

The Global Digital Ad Platforms Market study with 107+ market data Tables, Pie Chart & Figures is now released by HTF MI. The research assessment of the Market is designed to analyze futuristic trend, growth factors, industry opinions, industry validated market facts to forecast till 2025, some of the players studied are Conversant, Inc., Twitter, Kenshoo, Baidu, Inc., Dentsu Aegis Network, Choozle, Yahoo, LinkedIn, DoubleClick, Alibaba Group Holding Limited, Acxiom Corporation, Facebook, Sizmek, Amazon.com, Inc. & Adobe.
INTERNET
MarketWatch

Digital freight platform Transfix to go public via merger with SPAC

Transfix Inc., a digital freight platform, said Tuesday it is going public by merging with special-purpose acquisition corporation G Squared Ascend I in a deal with a pro forma enterprise value of $1.1 billion. The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022, leaving Transfix with about $375 million of cash to accelerate growth plans. Combined with a $50 million revolving credit facility from MidCap Financial agreed in May, the company will have about $400 million in liquidity to be invested in product innovation and technology. The new company will list on the New York Stock Exchange, under the new ticker 'TF.' Transfix Chief Executive Lily Shen and co-Founder and Chairman Drew McElroy will remain in their roles. Transfix, which works with some Fortune 500 companies, as well as with mid- and small-sized shippers, grew revenue by 40% in 2020.
INDUSTRY
Sourcing Journal

Kornit Ties Digital Textile Tech to Environmental Goals

Kornit technology enables sustainable production on demand, which eliminates overproduction of apparel and textiles, the company noted. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
AFP

Bill Gates raises over $1 bn for clean energy

Bill Gates's nonprofit group Breakthrough Energy announced Monday that it has raised more than $1 billion from seven major companies, including ArcelorMittal and General Motors, to fund clean energy development. Early participants in the initiative, dubbed "Catalyst," also include American Airlines, Bank of America, BlackRock, Boston Consulting Group and Microsoft. The amount raised so far tops $1 billion and has been given in the form of grants, shares and commitments to acquire the technologies developed, a spokesman for the organization told AFP. Launched in June, Catalyst has already forged partnerships with the European Commission, the European Investment Bank, and the US Department of Energy.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Sourcing Journal

AAFA Links With Kenyan Manufacturer Group

The groups agreed to collaborate on policy areas of mutual interest to their membership through joint advocacy and information sharing. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy