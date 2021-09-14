CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Audi RS e-tron GT

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAudi RS e-tron GT: Combined electric power consumption in kWh/100 km (62.1 mi): 20.2–19.3 (NEDC), 22.5–20.6 (WLTP); combined CO2 emissions in g/km (g/mi): 0. Electric mobility is becoming dynamic and fascinating, as proven by the Audi e-tron GT. The four-door coupé, which will be introduced on the market as an RS model at the same time, reinterprets the classic idea of the gran turismo: Its design is highly emotive, its technology is revolutionary. Two powerful electric motors provide confident electric all-wheel drive and stunning road performance. The high-voltage battery with a net energy content of 84 kWh enables ranges of up to 487 kilometers (302.6 mi) (for the Audi e-tron GT quattro) to be achieved and can be recharged extremely quickly thanks to its 800-volt technology. Suspension, lights, controls, connection, or e-tron sport sound: The Audi e-tron GT quattro and the RS e-tron GT demonstrate accumulated technical expertise and the Audi brand’s passion for details.

Hybrid fuel cell / Audi h-tron

Because fuel cell technology – h-tron – presents a whole series of opportunities for sustainable mobility in the medium term, the Audi development engineers are also advancing this technology. The fuel cell is at its best when operated with sustainably-produced hydrogen. Audi is developing pioneering solutions with respect to both the technology and production of the fuel.
Audi S3 Sedan

Audi S3 Sedan: Combined fuel consumption in l/100 km: 7.3–7.2 (32.2–32.7 US mpg); combined CO2 emissions in g/km: 166–165* (267.2–265.5 g/mi)) A good 20 years ago, Audi opened up the sporty premium compact market segment with the first S3. Now the brand is presenting the new generation – an S3 Sportback and an S3 Sedan. Its 2.0 TFSI engine produces 228 kW (310 PS) of power and 400 Nm (295.0 lb-ft) of torque. Both models (S3 Sportback: Combined fuel consumption in l/100 km: 7.4 (31.8 US mpg); Combined CO2 emissions in g/km: 170–169 (273.6–272.0 g/mi); S3 Sedan: Combined fuel consumption in l/100 km: 7.3–7.2 (32.2–32.7 US mpg); Combined CO2 emissions in g/km: 166–165 (267.2–265.5 g/mi)) accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h (62.1 mph) in 4.8 seconds. A seven-speed S tronic, the quattro drive with intelligent control, and an S-specific sport suspension with optional damper control deliver the power to the road effortlessly. A number of other new features – including the operating concept, infotainment, and assist systems – round off the high-tech character of the S3 models.
Audi h-tron quattro concept (2016)

High range, swift refueling, sporty road performance: The Audi h-tron quattro concept car can boast all these virtues. The brand with the four rings is unveiling its concept car Audi h-tron quattro concept at the NAIAS 2016 in Detroit – a sporty SUV that uses hydrogen as its energy source. The concept car combines a highly efficient fuel cell achieving an output of up to 110 kW with a battery that provides a temporary boost of 100 kW. Audi’s fuel cell technology paves the way for sustainable mobility with the sporty performance for which the brand is renowned. The Audi h-tron quattro concept uses only around one kilogram (2.2 lb) of hydrogen per 100 kilometers (62.1 mi). It takes only about four minutes to fill the tank, giving the car a range of up to 600 kilometers (372.8 mi). The conspicuously aerodynamic design with a Cd value of 0.27 plays a major part in its outstanding efficiency. In another major step, Audi will go into production with its new technologies for piloted driving and parking in 2017 along with the next generation of the A8 luxury sedan. The technology study already provides a glimpse of things to come. *The collected fuel consumption of all models named here and available on the German market can be found in the list provided at the end of this Basic Info.
Audi A5 Family

The Audi A5 Sportback, the A5 Coupé and the A5 Cabriolet now feature a new, tauter look and the cutting-edge MMI touch operating concept. Mild hybrid technology offers greater comfort while also reducing fuel consumption. The 3.0 TDI engine with electric powered compressor and 48-volt main electrical system in the updated Audi S5 Sportback (combined fuel consumption in l/100 km*: 6.4; combined CO2 emissions in g/km*: 169–167) and the S5 Coupé (combined fuel consumption in l/100 km*: 6.4–6,3; combined CO2 emissions in g/km*: 168–167) provide for potent pulling power.
Audi RS Q3 Sportback

Audi RS Q3 Sportback: Combined fuel consumption in l/100 km: 8.9 - 8.8; combined CO2 emissions in g/km: 204 - 202. Audi Sport presents the new edition of the RS Q3 (combined fuel consumption in l/100 km*: 8.9 - 8.8 (26.4 - 26.7 US mpg); combined CO2 emissions in g/km*: 203 - 202 (326.7 - 325.1 g/mi)) and with the RS Q3 Sportback (combined fuel consumption in l/100 km*: 8.9 - 8.8 (26.4 - 26.7 US mpg); combined CO2 emissions in g/km*: 204 - 202 (328.3 - 325.1 g/mi)) extends the product range to include an all-new model. The two sport compacts offer outstanding performance, athletic design and maximum everyday usability. They will be available in dealers in Germany and other European countries by the end of 2019. Prices for the high-performance SUV start at 63,500 euros. The SUV coupe starts at 65,000 euros.
Audi Q4 e-tron 50 review: the SUV to save the world?

Very perceptive. It’s almost like the weirdly bluff front end and massive grille-that-isn’t gives away the Audi Q4’s power source. You’re looking at what is (for now) the fastest one on offer: the Q4 e-tron 50 Quattro. Not only is it the fastest, but it’s the only four-wheel drive option...
2021 Audi E-Tron Sportback Review: Style Over All

Design | Comfort | Technology | Performance | Safety | Fuel Economy | Pricing | FAQs. The 2021 Audi E-Tron Sportback breaks both new and familiar ground. German brands have been taking conventional two-box crossovers and trimming them down to craft more evocative and interesting shapes for years now, but the E-Tron Sportback is the first electric crossover to adopt the automotive mullet.
Audi TT RS Coupé

Audi Sport hones the top model of the TT model series: With an even more dynamic look, the new TT RS (combined fuel consumption l/100 km: 8,0 – 7,9; combined CO2 emissions in g/km: 181*) showcases with confidence what it has to offer. Its five-cylinder engine delivers 400 metric horsepower, accompanied by the unmistakable five-cylinder sound. The Coupé and Roadster will be found at dealers in Germany and other European countries from spring of 2019 on. Prices for the Coupé start at EUR 67,700. The Roadster starts at EUR 70,500.
Audi S6 Avant TDI

Audi S6 Avant TDI: Combined fuel consumption in l/100 km: 6.5 (36.2 US mpg); combined CO2 emissions in g/km: 171 (275.2 g/mi) Sportiness meets efficiency – the new Audi S6 models make their entrance with torquey V6 TDI engines, offering customers in Europe the ideal performance models for the long haul. For the first time, Audi has combined an electric powered compressor with a 48-volt primary electrical system. The S sport suspension with damping control, dynamic all-wheel steering and the ceramic brake system tick all the boxes for dynamic cornering and deceleration. The striking design with the sophisticated looks of an S model lends these sporty full-size models particular presence.
Audi RS 5 TDI concept (2014)

Audi has set a new record time on the Sachsenring for cars with a diesel engine. The Audi RS 5 TDI competition concept rounded the 3.6 km (2.2 mi) race course in a time of 1 minute 35.35 seconds. The technology platform draws its power from a 3.0-liter V6 biturbo TDI with 320 kW (435 hp) of power and 800 Nm (590.0 lb-ft) of torque. The highlight is an electrically driven compressor.
Audi TTS Roadster

Audi TT RS Roadster: Combined fuel consumption l/100 km: 8.1 – 8.0; combined CO2 emissions in g/km: 183 – 182 Information on fuel consumption and CO2 emissions as well as efficiency classes in ranges depending on the tires and alloy wheel rims used. Shortly following the new TT, Audi will...
2022 Audi Q4 e-tron Is Even Cheaper Than Expected

Audi's least expensive electric vehicle, the e-tron SUV, starts at $65,900. By comparison, the cheapest Tesla Model Y costs $53,990 and comes with a significantly longer range. But Audi has a new trick up its sleeve to help capture a more budget-conscious EV buyer. We knew the 2022 Audi Q4 e-tron would arrive in the United States later this year, sporting a price tag under $45,000. Official pricing for the standard Q4 (and the 2022 Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron) is now available, and it's better than we expected.
Audi launches its newest EV, the 2022 Q4 e-tron SUV

The Q4 e-tron is Audi’s entry-level electric SUV model, and the price reflects that. The vehicle, which was first revealed as a concept at the 2019 Geneva International Motor Show, has a starting price of $44,995, including the $1,095 destination charge. It’s worth noting that the Q4 electric vehicle is about $1,000 cheaper than the gas-powered 2022 Q5 SUV.
Audi launches Q4 e-tron electric SUV starting at just $36,400 after incentives

Audi has officially launched the Q4 e-tron electric SUV in the US and confirmed a starting price of just $36,400 after incentives. The original concept for the Audi Q4 e-tron was unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show in 2019. Audi then confirmed that a production version of the vehicle will launch “at the end of 2020.”
Audi Q4 E-Tron seeks entry-level luxury EV buyers for $44,995

Audi's two newest electric vehicles are ready to hit the road. On Tuesday, Audi revealed prices for the 2022 Q4 E-Tron and E-Tron Sportback, the latter being the racier-looking of the two. This entry-level EV life starts at $44,995 after a $1,095 destination charge, but that's before factoring eligibility of a $7,500 tax credit into account. Also keep in mind the federal tax credit is non-refundable credit.
