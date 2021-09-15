9 things Deathloop doesn’t tell you that can be really useful

Is it proper to tell someone you forgive them if you don’t mean it?. It depends how much you don’t mean it. If you truly have no intention of forgiving that person and only tell him you forgive him so he won’t bother you – you are causing him harm; you are deceiving him into thinking he can now do teshuvah between him and Hashem and that is really not the case. Also, unless you have a valid reason for not forgiving him you are in the wrong for being cruel and not forgiving one who asks for forgiveness.

