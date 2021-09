The Lady Cats volleyball team never relented and fought through to the finish in a back-and-forth, four set thriller on Tuesday, Sept. 7 in the SSHS Main Gym. The visiting Lady Hawks were able to strike early, taking a 2-0 lead to start the game and later a 7-2 lead over Sulphur Springs, before the Lady Cats were able to strike back and tie it up at 8-8.

SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX ・ 13 DAYS AGO