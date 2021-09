It covers over 500 kilometers (310.7 mi) on one tank of fuel – and its exhaust emits nothing more than a few drops of water: The A7 Sportback h-tron quattro uses a powerful, sporty electric drive with a fuel cell as its energy source, in combination with a hybrid battery and an additional electric motor in the rear. Its drive configuration makes the emission-free Audi A7 Sportback h-tron quattro a quattro through and through, with 170 kilowatts of power at its disposal – a new departure in fuel cell cars. There is no mechanical connection between the front and rear axles. As an e quattro, the A7 Sportback h-tron quattro features fully electronic management of torque distribution.

CARS ・ 9 DAYS AGO