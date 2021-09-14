CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleThe more complex the environment becomes, the more our power of innovation is needed. We therefore make targeted investments in technical development. Our engineers are working on innovative technologies, premium products, enhancing efficiency and services for the future of mobility. "Vorsprung durch Technik" is Audi’s motto; to continuously develop existing technologies is our aspiration. We are working continuously to maintain innovation leadership: in classical and alternative drive systems, in lightweight construction and production processes, in lighting technology, connectivity and driver assistance systems up to and including piloted driving. This is how we shape the key difference that defines Audi.

OEM Off-Highway

Technology News Tracker: Advancements in Hydrogen Technology

Applications and use cases for hydrogen continue to expand due the benefits it can provide, especially in heavier equipment. DEUTZ recently announced the launch of its TCG 7.8 H2 hydrogen engine which will go into full production in 2024. Cummins has also begun testing of a hydrogen fueled internal combustion...
CARS
Healthcare IT News

Building a technology infrastructure for the future

As an IT executive responsible for technology infrastructure, one of the things that always kept me up at night was the chance that the business would scale so quickly that the existing infrastructure would not keep the pace of evolving technologies. My mind would race thinking that this could result...
TECHNOLOGY
bostonnews.net

EVOLUTION OF PHOTOVOLTAIC TECHNOLOGY IN NEUTRINOVOLTAIC

Given the fact that neutrinovoltaic technology is one of the most recent forms of energy production, Neutrino Energy Group is glad to report that this paradigm-shifting technology is already creating ripples around the world. Neutrinovoltaic technology is derived from the words "neutrino" and "photovoltaic," and it generates electrical energy from the billions of ghostly neutrinos that assault everything every second of every day. But what exactly are neutrinos, and can these ethereal particles be used to generate electrical energy?
ENGINEERING
electricvehiclesresearch.com

Drone Technology: The Biggest Disruptive Technology of the Next Decade

Drones are the key technology of the coming two decades. They are used in many different aspects of industry, and commercial use of this technology has never been higher. IDTechEx predicts that the drone market will reach $22Bn+ by 2041, attributed in part to this wide range of use cases, in its market research report - "Drone Market and Industries 2021-2041". This article aims to provide you with an understanding and insight into this market.
SOFTWARE
Carscoops

Toyota CEO Says Full Shift To EVs Could Cost Japan Millions Of Jobs

Toyota chief executive Akio Toyoda has warned that millions of automotive jobs could be at risk if the Japanese government pursues an ambitious push for carbon neutrality. While speaking in his role as chairman of Japan’s automaker association, Toyoda explained that a radical shift to electric vehicles could cripple the company’s manufacturing industry. This comes as Japan pushes to become carbon neutral by 2050.
ECONOMY
topgear.com

Rolls-Royce has made a 300mph electric jet

Spirit of Innovation aircraft flies for an entire 15 minutes ahead of a world record attempt. Skip 6 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Ever heard anyone say that ‘planes will never be electric’ before reeling off phrases like...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
MarketWatch

Digital freight platform Transfix to go public via merger with SPAC

Transfix Inc., a digital freight platform, said Tuesday it is going public by merging with special-purpose acquisition corporation G Squared Ascend I in a deal with a pro forma enterprise value of $1.1 billion. The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022, leaving Transfix with about $375 million of cash to accelerate growth plans. Combined with a $50 million revolving credit facility from MidCap Financial agreed in May, the company will have about $400 million in liquidity to be invested in product innovation and technology. The new company will list on the New York Stock Exchange, under the new ticker 'TF.' Transfix Chief Executive Lily Shen and co-Founder and Chairman Drew McElroy will remain in their roles. Transfix, which works with some Fortune 500 companies, as well as with mid- and small-sized shippers, grew revenue by 40% in 2020.
INDUSTRY
SDTimes.com

Data is leaking as employees leave in “Great Resignation”

New data shows a direct correlation between resignations, departing employees, and data exposure events. This is of particular interest to organizations currently as companies experience what’s been called “the Great Resignation.” As employees leave their companies, they oftentimes — intentionally or otherwise — take valuable source code, patent applications, and customer lists with them.
BUSINESS
AFP

Bill Gates raises over $1 bn for clean energy

Bill Gates's nonprofit group Breakthrough Energy announced Monday that it has raised more than $1 billion from seven major companies, including ArcelorMittal and General Motors, to fund clean energy development. Early participants in the initiative, dubbed "Catalyst," also include American Airlines, Bank of America, BlackRock, Boston Consulting Group and Microsoft. The amount raised so far tops $1 billion and has been given in the form of grants, shares and commitments to acquire the technologies developed, a spokesman for the organization told AFP. Launched in June, Catalyst has already forged partnerships with the European Commission, the European Investment Bank, and the US Department of Energy.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Sourcing Journal

Kornit Ties Digital Textile Tech to Environmental Goals

Kornit technology enables sustainable production on demand, which eliminates overproduction of apparel and textiles, the company noted. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
gilbertsunnews.com

Battery recycler readies move into Gilbert

A Canadian company that recycles lithium-ion batteries – which power consumer electronics such as cell phones, laptops and electric vehicles – is looking to have its processing facility at Gilbert Gateway Commerce Park operational in January. Li-Cycle expected to submit its application for a conditional use permit soon after holding...
GILBERT, AZ
audi-mediacenter.com

Audi opens a brand exhibition at DRIVE. Volkswagen Group Forum

“Experience Progress”: this is the title of the second brand exhibition by Audi at DRIVE. Volkswagen Group Forum on Unter den Linden in Berlin. Until 17 January 2022 visitors and everyone who is interested can experience the brand with the four rings in the German capital. The exhibition includes more...
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

AAFA Links With Kenyan Manufacturer Group

The groups agreed to collaborate on policy areas of mutual interest to their membership through joint advocacy and information sharing. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
ECONOMY
thedallasnews.net

Digital Ad Platforms Market Review 2021: Big Things are Happening | Acxiom, Facebook, Sizmek

The Global Digital Ad Platforms Market study with 107+ market data Tables, Pie Chart & Figures is now released by HTF MI. The research assessment of the Market is designed to analyze futuristic trend, growth factors, industry opinions, industry validated market facts to forecast till 2025, some of the players studied are Conversant, Inc., Twitter, Kenshoo, Baidu, Inc., Dentsu Aegis Network, Choozle, Yahoo, LinkedIn, DoubleClick, Alibaba Group Holding Limited, Acxiom Corporation, Facebook, Sizmek, Amazon.com, Inc. & Adobe.
INTERNET
Sourcing Journal

39 Billion by 2026: America’s Carriers Will Nearly Double Their Package Hauls, Data Shows

Of note, Amazon Logistics’ parcel market share climbed 8 percent last year while USPS, UPS and FedEx’s stayed the same or shrank. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
INDUSTRY

