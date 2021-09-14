Technology
The more complex the environment becomes, the more our power of innovation is needed. We therefore make targeted investments in technical development. Our engineers are working on innovative technologies, premium products, enhancing efficiency and services for the future of mobility. "Vorsprung durch Technik" is Audi’s motto; to continuously develop existing technologies is our aspiration. We are working continuously to maintain innovation leadership: in classical and alternative drive systems, in lightweight construction and production processes, in lighting technology, connectivity and driver assistance systems up to and including piloted driving. This is how we shape the key difference that defines Audi.www.audi-mediacenter.com
Comments / 0