CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Sustainability

audi-mediacenter.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUDI AG is one of the most successful manufacturers of cars in the premium segment. It forms a global network together with its customers, partners and other stakeholders. As the company plays an active role in society, it bears particular responsibility. To ensure long-term economic success, Audi focuses on individual mobility solutions and continually presses ahead with the development of innovative drive technologies with the goal of unleashing the beauty of sustainable mobility. The company attaches importance to the forward-thinking and economical use of resources and environmentally friendly production. Integrity and appreciation form the basis of being an attractive employer. Furthermore, Audi promotes corporate citizenship and supports culture and sports in order to meet its responsibility of ensuring that life is worth living in the future for the generations to come.

www.audi-mediacenter.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Cougar Online

Creating a Sustainable Energy Transition

Immediately following the Texas TribFest Panel 'Taking Heat'. The way we transition our energy economy will impact all of us, from the products we use to the health of industries we rely upon for jobs and revenue. The changes we make must address the “energy trilemma” of affordable, reliable, and sustainable energy.
HOUSTON, TX
mobileworldlive.com

UrbanTech: Sustainable Communication

This session will focus on the future of smart cities: in the context of a global lockdown, the focus of urban technologies has shifted to services and a comfortable urban environment. Alesya Mamchur, Strategic Development Director, Rostelecom. Alexander Gorbatko, Deputy Head of IT Department, Government of Moscow. Alexander Gurko, President,...
ENTERTAINMENT
Carscoops

Toyota CEO Says Full Shift To EVs Could Cost Japan Millions Of Jobs

Toyota chief executive Akio Toyoda has warned that millions of automotive jobs could be at risk if the Japanese government pursues an ambitious push for carbon neutrality. While speaking in his role as chairman of Japan’s automaker association, Toyoda explained that a radical shift to electric vehicles could cripple the company’s manufacturing industry. This comes as Japan pushes to become carbon neutral by 2050.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Audi Ag#Sustainability#Life Is Worth Living
Telegraph

Food shortages ‘by end of week’ as CO2 crisis grows

Shoppers face a shortage of meat and even ready-made pizzas long before Christmas if the carbon dioxide crisis continues, supermarket bosses and producers warned on Monday. The British Retail Consortium, which represents the major chains, said it expected to see food shortages by the end of the week, while pork suppliers warned of "farmageddon" within 10 days.
FOOD SAFETY
SDTimes.com

Data is leaking as employees leave in “Great Resignation”

New data shows a direct correlation between resignations, departing employees, and data exposure events. This is of particular interest to organizations currently as companies experience what’s been called “the Great Resignation.” As employees leave their companies, they oftentimes — intentionally or otherwise — take valuable source code, patent applications, and customer lists with them.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Audi
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Cars
Sourcing Journal

Wrangler Brings Jeans Made with Infinna Fiber to European Market

Kontoor Brands-owned Wrangler is the latest denim giant to give Infinna, Infinited Fiber Company’s regenerated and recyclable fiber, the green light. Wrangler launched Monday a two-piece collection that combines the innovative fiber with its own industry-leading innovations including Indigood, a foam-dye technology that lowers wastewater by over 99 percent, and an e-flow finishing process that uses “nano bubbles” to distribute chemical products more efficiently during the fabric’s finishing process. The fabrics used in the collection are made with 30 percent Infinna fiber and 70 percent cotton. Infinna allows clothing manufacturers to bypass conventional cotton production, which is known for its extensive water and...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
MarketWatch

Ford invests $50 million into EV battery supply chain company Redwood Materials

Ford Motor Co. said it has invested $50 million in lithium-ion battery supply chain company Redwood Materials, as the companies announced Wednesday they were teaming up to build out a U.S. battery supply chain and battery recycling for electric vehicles. Ford's stock rose 0.6% in premarket trading. The companies said "closing the loop," in which materials used to make batteries are recycled and used again, will lower costs and reduce reliance on imports and mining raw materials. "Creating a U.S. circular supply chain is a major step toward making battery electric vehicles sustainable, accessible and affordable for more Americans," the companies said in a statement. Automaker Ford said the investment in Redwood Materials is part of its plan to invest more than $30 billion in electrification through 2025. Ford's stock has dropped 14.4% over the past three months through Tuesday, while shares of rival General Motors Co. have slumped 16.7% and the S&P 500 has gained 2.5%.
BUSINESS
fox2detroit.com

Ford invests in electric vehicle battery recycling company

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) - Ford Motor Co. is investing $50 million in an upstart electric vehicle battery recycling company as the automaker moves to shore up its U.S. battery supply chain. The Dearborn, Michigan, automaker will invest in Redwood Materials, a Nevada-based company founded by former Tesla executive JB Straubel.
DEARBORN, MI
Sourcing Journal

‘No Signs of a Sustained Easing’ of Global Trade Gridlock

The Kiel Trade Indicator, which estimates trade based on real-time maritime traffic, expects September’s ship movement to be a standstill. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Digital freight platform Transfix to go public via merger with SPAC

Transfix Inc., a digital freight platform, said Tuesday it is going public by merging with special-purpose acquisition corporation G Squared Ascend I in a deal with a pro forma enterprise value of $1.1 billion. The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022, leaving Transfix with about $375 million of cash to accelerate growth plans. Combined with a $50 million revolving credit facility from MidCap Financial agreed in May, the company will have about $400 million in liquidity to be invested in product innovation and technology. The new company will list on the New York Stock Exchange, under the new ticker 'TF.' Transfix Chief Executive Lily Shen and co-Founder and Chairman Drew McElroy will remain in their roles. Transfix, which works with some Fortune 500 companies, as well as with mid- and small-sized shippers, grew revenue by 40% in 2020.
INDUSTRY
thedallasnews.net

Digital Ad Platforms Market Review 2021: Big Things are Happening | Acxiom, Facebook, Sizmek

The Global Digital Ad Platforms Market study with 107+ market data Tables, Pie Chart & Figures is now released by HTF MI. The research assessment of the Market is designed to analyze futuristic trend, growth factors, industry opinions, industry validated market facts to forecast till 2025, some of the players studied are Conversant, Inc., Twitter, Kenshoo, Baidu, Inc., Dentsu Aegis Network, Choozle, Yahoo, LinkedIn, DoubleClick, Alibaba Group Holding Limited, Acxiom Corporation, Facebook, Sizmek, Amazon.com, Inc. & Adobe.
INTERNET
The Independent

New Year deadline for businesses to clean up greenwashing act

With next month’s COP26 meeting on the horizon, the competition regulator has warned that it will use 2022 to come down hard on businesses trying to mislead consumers over their environmental credentials.As part of a wider campaign launched this week ahead of the UN’s Climate Change Conference, and in light of a murky, complex issue that has exploded as consumers become increasingly influenced by the impact their purchasing decisions have on the environment, the Competitions and Markets Authority (CMA) has fired a warning shot at those who inaccurately spin their products and services to appear more sustainable than they really...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy