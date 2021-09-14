Audi S5 Cabriolet TFSI

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleAudi S5 Cabriolet: Combined fuel consumption in l/100 km: 8.0 – 7.9 (29.4 – 29.8 US mpg); combined CO2 emissions in g/km: 181 – 179 (291.3 – 288.1 g/mi) The Audi A5 Sportback, the A5 Coupé and the A5 Cabriolet now feature a new, tauter look and the cutting-edge MMI touch operating concept. Mild hybrid technology offers greater comfort while also reducing fuel consumption. The 3.0 TDI engine with electric powered compressor and 48-volt main electrical system in the updated Audi S5 Sportback (combined fuel consumption in l/100 km*: 6.2–6.1(37.9–38.6 US mpg); combined CO2 emissions in g/km*: 162–160 (260.7–257.5 g/mi)) and the S5 Coupé (combined fuel consumption in l/100 km*: 6.2–6,1 (37.9–38.6 US mpg); combined CO2 emissions in g/km*: 161–160 (259.1–257.5 g/mi)) provide for potent pulling power.

