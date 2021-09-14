IT and digitalization
Audi IT is a major driver of the digital transformation in the entire company. As a central partner for all business divisions within the Audi Group, IT provides support along the entire process chain in the development of intelligent, reliable and secure IT solutions. In this way, agile working methods are implemented with a lasting effect, modern future technologies are used effectively, and the global IT landscape is being comprehensively modernized and harmonized.www.audi-mediacenter.com
