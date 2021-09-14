Audi RS 3 Sportback

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleAudi RS 3 Sportback: Combined fuel consumption in l/100 km: 8.8 – 8.3 (26.7 – 28.3 US mpg); Combined CO2 emissions in g/km: 201 – 190 (323.5 – 305.8 g/mi) The new Audi RS 3 offers driving dynamics on the highest level and optimum values in its segment. With a 400-hp five-cylinder engine that generates 500 Nm of torque, the car ensures quick acceleration and highly emotional sound. This is the first Audi ever to include the RS torque splitter, which variably distributes the torque between the rear wheels. In terms of looks, the RS 3 demonstrates its sporty genes with a widened body, the RS sport exhaust system and cockpit displays resembling those used in motorsport.

