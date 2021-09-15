CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Periods of heavy rain. Flooding rain likely. Tornadoes possible.

By Wesley Williams
WLOX
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDownpours have already arrived to start the day. Expect periods of heavy rain with breezy wind to continue for much of today and tonight. Flooding rain is likely and we remain under a Flash Flood Watch through Thursday. Continue to monitor the latest updates and be prepared to take action should any Flash Flood Warnings be issued. These heavy rains are associated with Nicholas, a weakening tropical depression crawling eastward from Texas to Louisiana. Much of South Mississippi will likely see rain amounts around six inches through Thursday. However, rain totals up to around ten inches can’t be ruled out in some spots. Will the rain stop after today? Probably not. Nicholas’s circulation or whatever is leftover from it will linger to our west through the weekend. So, the bad news is that that will keep us under day after day of high rain chances. But, the good news is that after today, the rain should not be as consistent, as widespread, and as heavy which should help our flood threat to decrease somewhat but not completely.

www.wlox.com

