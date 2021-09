Rankings: Holt No. 5 large school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 4 Class 5 Missouri Media. Last week: Timberland 41, Fort Zumwalt North 40; Holt 56, Fort Zumwalt South 7. On Timberland: Lost consecutive games against rival Holt after winning seven in a row. Last week’s win over Fort Zumwalt North made the Wolves just the second team in the state to beat the Panthers twice in the last seven seasons. Battle is the other. … Junior quarterback AJ Raines has completed 17-of-31 passes for 297 yards and three touchdowns. Has rushed for 323 yards and two touchdowns. Senior running back Jay Harris has rushed for 333 yards and seven touchdowns, five of which came in last week’s win over Fort Zumwalt North. Has caught seven passes for 102 yards. Junior receiver Travis Reeves has caught four passes for 135 yards and three touchdowns. … Senior safety Nick Turner has 26 tackles, three tackles for loss and an interception. Senior linebacker Ryken Brown has 23 tackles.

FOOTBALL ・ 3 DAYS AGO