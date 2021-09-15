Runners remember 9/11 at Patriot Day 5K

Patriot Day 5K in the Park hosted by the City of Pleasanton and the Pleasanton Express registered 100 plus runners for this inaugural race held at the Pleasanton River Park. The 5K and one-mile walk was designed to honor those lost in 9/11 and to recognize local first responders who daily serve and protect. The race was sponsored by Price Chevrolet Hurley Funeral Homes, Inc. Security State Bank, Wigington Rumley Dunn and Blair, PC Air, RB Printing & Office Supplies (Mrs. Barbara Peeler) and Country Girl Designs.