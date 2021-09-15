CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pleasanton, TX

Runners remember 9/11 at Patriot Day 5K

By Pleasanton Express Staff
Pleasanton Express
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePatriot Day 5K in the Park hosted by the City of Pleasanton and the Pleasanton Express registered 100 plus runners for this inaugural race held at the Pleasanton River Park. The 5K and one-mile walk was designed to honor those lost in 9/11 and to recognize local first responders who daily serve and protect. The race was sponsored by Price Chevrolet Hurley Funeral Homes, Inc. Security State Bank, Wigington Rumley Dunn and Blair, PC Air, RB Printing & Office Supplies (Mrs. Barbara Peeler) and Country Girl Designs.

www.pleasantonexpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Senate parliamentarian nixes Democrats' immigration plan

MacDonough's guidance, a copy of which was obtained by The Hill, all but closes the door to Democrats using the spending bill to provide a pathway to citizenship for millions of immigrants. MacDonough, in her guidance, warned that the Democratic plan doesn't meet the strict rules on what can be...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Society
County
Atascosa County, TX
City
Pleasanton, TX
Atascosa County, TX
Government
Local
Texas Government
Pleasanton, TX
Government
Pleasanton, TX
Society
ABC News

Emmys 2021: Full winners list

The biggest stars in television are being honored at the 73rd Emmy Awards on Sunday night. Cedric the Entertainer is hosting the in-person ceremony at The Event Deck at L.A. LIVE, which is located behind the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The show kicked off at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC News

Not just Texas: Europe grapples with abortion laws and limits

When the U.S. Supreme Court this month declined to block a restrictive Texas law banning abortion after about six weeks into a pregnancy, abortion rights campaigners across Europe watched with dismay. Anti-abortion campaigners, however, were taking notes. Abortion is available on demand to more than 95 percent of girls and...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
NBC News

Chris Rock reveals he has Covid, urges people to 'Get Vaccinated'

LOS ANGELES — Actor-comedian Chris Rock tweeted Sunday that he has Covid-19. "Trust me, you don't want this. Get vaccinated," he urged. Rock told Jimmy Fallon in May that he had gotten the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, meaning his current case would be a breakthrough instance of the coronavirus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patricia Donahue
Person
Christ
Person
Daniel Quintero
Reuters

Israel captures last two escaped Palestinian militants

TEL AVIV/RAMALLAH, West Bank, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Israeli forces on Sunday caught the last two of six Palestinian militants who tunnelled out of a maximum security Israeli jail nearly two weeks ago, in an escape that embarrassed Israel's security establishment but delighted Palestinians. The two members of the Islamic...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy