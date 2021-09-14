Audi S5 Coupé TDI

Audi S3 Sedan: Combined fuel consumption in l/100 km: 7.3–7.2 (32.2–32.7 US mpg); combined CO2 emissions in g/km: 166–165* (267.2–265.5 g/mi)) A good 20 years ago, Audi opened up the sporty premium compact market segment with the first S3. Now the brand is presenting the new generation – an S3 Sportback and an S3 Sedan. Its 2.0 TFSI engine produces 228 kW (310 PS) of power and 400 Nm (295.0 lb-ft) of torque. Both models (S3 Sportback: Combined fuel consumption in l/100 km: 7.4 (31.8 US mpg); Combined CO2 emissions in g/km: 170–169 (273.6–272.0 g/mi); S3 Sedan: Combined fuel consumption in l/100 km: 7.3–7.2 (32.2–32.7 US mpg); Combined CO2 emissions in g/km: 166–165 (267.2–265.5 g/mi)) accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h (62.1 mph) in 4.8 seconds. A seven-speed S tronic, the quattro drive with intelligent control, and an S-specific sport suspension with optional damper control deliver the power to the road effortlessly. A number of other new features – including the operating concept, infotainment, and assist systems – round off the high-tech character of the S3 models.

