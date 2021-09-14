CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Audi S5 Coupé TDI

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Audi A5 Sportback, the A5 Coupé and the A5 Cabriolet now feature a new, tauter look and the cutting-edge MMI touch operating concept. Mild hybrid technology offers greater comfort while also reducing fuel consumption. The 3.0 TDI engine with electric powered compressor and 48-volt main electrical system in the updated Audi S5 Sportback (combined fuel consumption in l/100 km*: 6.4; combined CO2 emissions in g/km*: 169–167) and the S5 Coupé (combined fuel consumption in l/100 km*: 6.4–6.3; combined CO2 emissions in g/km*: 168–167) provide for potent pulling power.

