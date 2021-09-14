CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleSuccessful movie partnerships with Hollywood blockbusters: For many years now the premium brand has been involved in international L.A. studio film productions. In ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ the new Audi A8 presents its skills. Happy Hogan and Peter Parker drive autonomously thanks to the Audi AI Traffic Jam Pilot. The moon rover Audi lunar quattro celebrated its film debut in Ridley Scott’s “Alien: Convenant”, before going on a real mission to the moon.

‘At The Movies’…The Protege

Maggie Q is the world’s deadliest female assassin in the action/thriller THE PROTEGE. The movie starts out in Vietnam where Moody (Samuel L. Jackson) finds young Anna cowering in a closet with a gun in her hands and a house filled with dead Vietnamese soldiers. Moody takes her in and trains her to work in the family business. Anna has two sides to her persona.
Mike at the Movies

I don’t remember it. I remember where I was — kindergarten, Ms. Shannon’s room on the ground floor of First Assembly Christian Academy near Erie, Pennsylvania — before my mom pulled me and my brother out of school and took us home early. But I was just a few months beyond five, so I don’t remember the events of that day at all. Everything before mid-2003 is a blur with occasional clear spots for me, and that day, the significance of which took me years to even begin to understand, is somewhere in the blur.
Movie Capsules

BLACK WIDOW — Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow, confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Natasha must deal with her history as a spy, and the broken relationships left in her wake before she became an Avenger. Rated PG-13. CANDYMAN — The housing projects of Chicago’s Cabrini-Green neighborhood were terrorized by a word-of-mouth ghost story about a supernatural killer. With the projects torn down, an artist moves into an upscale condo, only to find the old menace still lurking. Rated R.
Rome MIA Market Recruits ‘Avengers’ Director Joe Russo as Keynote For Upcoming Edition, Packed With New Film, TV and Docs

Rome’s growing MIA market, dedicated to international TV series, feature films and documentaries, has secured a rich roster of fresh international product in various stages and announced a clutch of prominent U.S. and European execs set to make the trek for the mostly in-person Oct. 13-17 event. While companies such as ITV Studios, Banijay and Fremantle are either bowing out or reducing their presence at the Oct. 11-14 Mipcom market in Cannes — and the AFM has gone entirely online — MIA (the acronym stands for Mercato Internazionale Audiovisivo, or International Audiovisual Market) seems to be succeeding in luring a robust group of...
Ridley Scott
MGM’s Pamela Abdy and Michael De Luca to Open Zurich Summit

MGM Motion Picture Group president Pamela Abdy and chairman Michael De Luca are to open the Zurich Summit on Saturday with a keynote conversation with CAA Media Finance co-head Roeg Sutherland. Billed as a boutique conference, the two-day Summit gathers around 100 film producers, sales executives and creators in film, TV and entertainment as well as technology entrepreneurs and financiers at The Dolder Grand. The first day of the Summit features keynotes and panel sessions, while the second day includes networking activities such as a tennis tournament, a barbecue and a dinner. Head of ZFF Industry Reta Guetg says Zurich deliberately opts...
Netflix Acquires Roald Dahl Story Company, Plans Extensive Universe

Netflix has acquired the Roald Dahl Story Company (RDSC) and will expand their existing deal to create a universe spanning several formats. A current deal between the companies, struck in 2018, covers a slate of animated TV shows, including a series based on the world of “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” from Taika Waititi and Phil Johnston. The deal has approximately $1 billion in production spend planned. In addition, Netflix is working with Sony and Working Title on an adaptation of “Matilda The Musical.” Netflix will now create a universe across animated and live action films and TV, publishing, games, immersive experiences, live...
A Life at the Movies

Sunset resident celebrates women’s growing prominence in film. Technically, Mary Scott retired from teaching at San Francisco State University nine years ago. But one of the subjects she taught—film—is also her lifelong passion, so Scott has continued to learn and teach her way into a very active retirement. Today the long-time Sunset resident is deep into a second career teaching 50+ seniors at San Francisco’s Osher Lifelong Learning Institute. And most of the courses she leads now celebrate our fascination with motion pictures, and the growing (and long overdue) prominence of women in the film industry.
How Much Was Melvin Van Peebles Worth When He Died?

Yet another Hollywood legend will be remembered following the news of Melvin Van Peebles' death. The influential filmmaker and African American pioneer died "at home with family at the age of 89" on September 21, The Criterion Collection announced on Twitter the next day. In a statement released on behalf of The Criterion Collection, Melvin's loved ones, and Janus Films, the late star was remembered for being a "giant of American cinema" who "made an indelible mark on the international cultural landscape."
Bill Burr Dragged for Hoping COVID Gets Deadlier So That It Would 'Wipe Out Way More People'

Admitting that he's now at a point where he stops caring about COVID-19 deniers, the 'F Is for Family' star also slams those who take controversial drugs to cure the disease. AceShowbiz - Bill Burr didn't mince his words when talking about COVID-19 deniers. Ahead of the release of his new comedy album "Bill Burr Live From Madison Square Garden", the comedian stopped by "Late Night with Seth Meyers" on Tuesday, September 21 where he slammed anti-maskers.
Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian Star in Racy New SKIMS Campaign

Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian have joined forces for the new SKIMS campaign. Fox, and both Kardashians took to Instagram to post a series of racy photos taken for Kim Kardashian’s shapewear brand. “I love that SKIMS really understands what women want to wear and that they want to feel...
Salma Hayek and lookalike teenage daughter are radiant in incredibly rare photo together

Salma Hayek is a proud mother to her only daughter, Valentina, and on Tuesday she had reason to celebrate the teen and did so with a beautiful photo. The Eternals actress delighted fans with a rare snapshot together as they rang in Valentina's 14th birthday.Taking to Instagram, Salma posted a sunset image and although they were silhouetted, the resemblance between them was uncanny.
No Time To Die director claims Sean Connery’s James Bond was ‘basically’ a rapist

No Time To Die’s director Cary Fukunaga has revealed his take on Sean Connery’s James Bond, claiming that he was “basically” a rapist. Referring to a scene from the 1965 film Thunderball, Fukunaga told The Hollywood Reporter that he believes Connery’s character “basically rapes a woman” there. In the scene in question, Bond meets Patricia Fearing, a nurse played by Molly Peters, at the Shrublands health farm.When he tries to woo Patricia, she rejects his advances and pushes him away but the spy forcibly kisses her by brutally pulling her lips to his.“She’s like ‘No, no, no,’ and he’s...
‘Mare of Easttown’ Actor Sosie Bacon to Star in ‘Something’s Wrong With Rose’ for Paramount Players (EXCLUSIVE)

Sosie Bacon, who recently starred opposite Kate Winslet in the Emmy-winning HBO Max series “Mare of Easttown,” has landed her first lead role in a studio movie. The 29-year-old actor has been tapped to star as Rose in the Paramount Players film “Something’s Wrong With Rose.” Based on the short “Laura Hasn’t Slept,” the movie centers on a doctor whose mind begins to turn on her after she witnesses a horrifying occurrence. The logline reads: “After a bizarre, traumatic event involving a patient, a psychiatrist begins to experience terrifying occurrences that only she can see, and grows increasingly convinced that she’s being...
Disney World Starts Demolition on Divisive Animal Kingdom Ride

Disney Parks has started demolition on one of the centerpieces of a divisive Animal Kingdom theme park. Demolition started this week on the Primeval Whirl, a roller coaster located at Animal Kingdom's DinoLand U.S.A. Visitors noticed that several of the large archways that framed the chain lift of the ride were pulled off the starting hill. Walt Disney World News Today posted pictures of the demolition in process, noting that the ride's chain had been pulled out. ComicBook.com first reported on Primeval Whirl's pending extinction earlier this summer, noting that Disney had filed construction permits for the site. Disney placed construction walls around the ride earlier this month, signaling that the ride's demise was near. Disney has yet to comment on what would replace the ride.
Melvin Van Peebles, Godfather of Black Cinema, Dies at 89

Melvin Van Peebles, the pioneering African American auteur behind the 1970s films Watermelon Man and Sweet Sweetback’s Baadasssss Song, has died. He was 89. Van Peebles, the father of actor-director Mario Van Peebles, died Tuesday night at his home in Manhattan. His family, The Criterion Collection and Janus Films announced his death in a statement. “In an unparalleled career distinguished by relentless innovation, boundless curiosity and spiritual empathy, Melvin Van Peebles made an indelible mark on the international cultural landscape through his films, novels, plays and music,” the statement read. “His work continues to be essential and is being celebrated at the...
