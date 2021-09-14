CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Audi A3 Sportback 30 g-tron

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAudi A3 Sportback 30 g-tron: CNG consumption in kg/100 km: 3.6 – 3.5; combined CO2 emissions in g/km (CNG): 99 – 96 Audi adds a new member to the A3 family: the A3 Sportback 30 g-tron. Operation with natural gas or biomethane makes the compact model particularly economical and climate-friendly with very low emissions. Like all variants of the new A3 model series, it boasts a sporty design, a digital operating concept.

audi-mediacenter.com

Audi SQ5 TDI

Even sharper, sportier, and more efficient: The optimized Audi SQ5 TDI now looks even more impressive. Its V6 three-liter diesel engine with an output of 251 kW (341 PS) delivers its power smoothly and forcefully. The sharper design underlines the sporty character of the sport SUV. Rear lights featuring the new digital OLED technology are available as an option for the top Q5 model.
TECHNOLOGY
audi-mediacenter.com

Audi A3 TDI clubsport quattro (2008)

Audi, the inventor of TDI, blazes a trail in the field of engine manufacture. At the 27th annual Lake Wörther Tour being held at the end of May in the Austrian province of Carinthia, the brand behind the four rings is showcasing this technology's potential with a sensational study. The two-liter TDI unit under the bonnet of the Audi A3 TDI clubsport quattro delivers 165 kW (224 hp) and musters up 450 Nm (331.90 lb-ft) of torque – the sort of pulling power normally associated with a sports car. The show car races from 0 to 100 km/h (62.14 mph) in just 6.6 seconds and attains a top speed of 240 km/h (149.13 mph).
CARS
topgear.com

Audi SQ5 Sportback review: the fast diesel SUV with the fake exhausts

Got it in one. From a distance the SQ5 Sportback appears to have a glorious set of quad tailpipes. But get right up close, or follow one at night, and it soon becomes clear those lovely chrome tips are just bits of trim glued to the rear bumper. Not surprising,...
CARS
audi-mediacenter.com

Audi A5 Family

The Audi A5 Sportback, the A5 Coupé and the A5 Cabriolet now feature a new, tauter look and the cutting-edge MMI touch operating concept. Mild hybrid technology offers greater comfort while also reducing fuel consumption. The 3.0 TDI engine with electric powered compressor and 48-volt main electrical system in the updated Audi S5 Sportback (combined fuel consumption in l/100 km*: 6.4; combined CO2 emissions in g/km*: 169–167) and the S5 Coupé (combined fuel consumption in l/100 km*: 6.4–6,3; combined CO2 emissions in g/km*: 168–167) provide for potent pulling power.
CARS
audi-mediacenter.com

Audi S3 Sedan

Audi S3 Sedan: Combined fuel consumption in l/100 km: 7.3–7.2 (32.2–32.7 US mpg); combined CO2 emissions in g/km: 166–165* (267.2–265.5 g/mi)) A good 20 years ago, Audi opened up the sporty premium compact market segment with the first S3. Now the brand is presenting the new generation – an S3 Sportback and an S3 Sedan. Its 2.0 TFSI engine produces 228 kW (310 PS) of power and 400 Nm (295.0 lb-ft) of torque. Both models (S3 Sportback: Combined fuel consumption in l/100 km: 7.4 (31.8 US mpg); Combined CO2 emissions in g/km: 170–169 (273.6–272.0 g/mi); S3 Sedan: Combined fuel consumption in l/100 km: 7.3–7.2 (32.2–32.7 US mpg); Combined CO2 emissions in g/km: 166–165 (267.2–265.5 g/mi)) accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h (62.1 mph) in 4.8 seconds. A seven-speed S tronic, the quattro drive with intelligent control, and an S-specific sport suspension with optional damper control deliver the power to the road effortlessly. A number of other new features – including the operating concept, infotainment, and assist systems – round off the high-tech character of the S3 models.
CARS
audi-mediacenter.com

Audi S4 Avant TDI

Audi S4 Avant: Combined fuel consumption in l/100 km: 6.2; Combined CO2 emissions in g/km: 163 – 162 g/km;. For the first time ever, the Audi S4 Avant (Combined fuel consumption in l/100 km: 6.2; Combined CO2 emissions in g/km: 163 – 162 g/km) has a V6 diesel under the hood. The 3.0 TDI engine produces 255 kW (347 hp) and delivers up to 700 Nm (516.3 lb-ft) of torque to the crankshaft. An electric powered compressor provides for strong off-the-line performance; a mild hybrid system enhances efficiency. This combination of power, torque and efficiency makes the S4 unique in its segment.
CARS
audi-mediacenter.com

Audi h-tron quattro concept (2016)

High range, swift refueling, sporty road performance: The Audi h-tron quattro concept car can boast all these virtues. The brand with the four rings is unveiling its concept car Audi h-tron quattro concept at the NAIAS 2016 in Detroit – a sporty SUV that uses hydrogen as its energy source. The concept car combines a highly efficient fuel cell achieving an output of up to 110 kW with a battery that provides a temporary boost of 100 kW. Audi’s fuel cell technology paves the way for sustainable mobility with the sporty performance for which the brand is renowned. The Audi h-tron quattro concept uses only around one kilogram (2.2 lb) of hydrogen per 100 kilometers (62.1 mi). It takes only about four minutes to fill the tank, giving the car a range of up to 600 kilometers (372.8 mi). The conspicuously aerodynamic design with a Cd value of 0.27 plays a major part in its outstanding efficiency. In another major step, Audi will go into production with its new technologies for piloted driving and parking in 2017 along with the next generation of the A8 luxury sedan. The technology study already provides a glimpse of things to come. *The collected fuel consumption of all models named here and available on the German market can be found in the list provided at the end of this Basic Info.
CARS
audi-mediacenter.com

Audi TTS Roadster

Audi TT RS Roadster: Combined fuel consumption l/100 km: 8.1 – 8.0; combined CO2 emissions in g/km: 183 – 182 Information on fuel consumption and CO2 emissions as well as efficiency classes in ranges depending on the tires and alloy wheel rims used. Shortly following the new TT, Audi will...
CARS
audi-mediacenter.com

Audi RS Q8

The new Audi RS Q8 is the top model in the Q product line. It combines the power of an RS model with the elegance of a premium coupe and the flexibility of an SUV. The new Audi RS Q8 will arrive at dealerships in Germany and other European countries during the first quarter of 2020. Prices in Germany for the sporty SUV coupe start at 127,000 euros.
CARS
audi-mediacenter.com

Audi S5 Coupé TDI

The Audi A5 Sportback, the A5 Coupé and the A5 Cabriolet now feature a new, tauter look and the cutting-edge MMI touch operating concept. Mild hybrid technology offers greater comfort while also reducing fuel consumption. The 3.0 TDI engine with electric powered compressor and 48-volt main electrical system in the updated Audi S5 Sportback (combined fuel consumption in l/100 km*: 6.4; combined CO2 emissions in g/km*: 169–167) and the S5 Coupé (combined fuel consumption in l/100 km*: 6.4–6.3; combined CO2 emissions in g/km*: 168–167) provide for potent pulling power.
CARS
audi-mediacenter.com

Audi Avantissimo (2001)

Avantissimo: the name itself expresses the superlative element in this design study, which is a clear display of dynamism and luxury in a unique form. It has been given to a design study which, like the Avant concept itself, opens up a new dimension. Avant is the name for beautiful estate cars that reach equally high standards of dynamism and high-tech engineering. For more than ten years now, Audi has pursued a new path with its Avant models – one that adds an emotive element to pure logic.
CARS
audi-mediacenter.com

Audi SQ8 TFSI

Audi is presenting the SQ7 and the SQ8 with new TFSI engines. The brand is thus responding to the worldwide trend toward sporty gasoline engines in the high-performance SUV segment. In terms of their suspension, the Audi SQ7 TFSI and the Audi SQ8 TFSI offer many high-tech components, and new connectivity and assist functions round off the technology package. The large S models will be launched on the European markets successively, starting in the fall of 2020.
CARS
audi-mediacenter.com

Audi S5 Cabriolet TFSI

Audi S5 Cabriolet: Combined fuel consumption in l/100 km: 8.0 – 7.9 (29.4 – 29.8 US mpg); combined CO2 emissions in g/km: 181 – 179 (291.3 – 288.1 g/mi) The Audi A5 Sportback, the A5 Coupé and the A5 Cabriolet now feature a new, tauter look and the cutting-edge MMI touch operating concept. Mild hybrid technology offers greater comfort while also reducing fuel consumption. The 3.0 TDI engine with electric powered compressor and 48-volt main electrical system in the updated Audi S5 Sportback (combined fuel consumption in l/100 km*: 6.2–6.1(37.9–38.6 US mpg); combined CO2 emissions in g/km*: 162–160 (260.7–257.5 g/mi)) and the S5 Coupé (combined fuel consumption in l/100 km*: 6.2–6,1 (37.9–38.6 US mpg); combined CO2 emissions in g/km*: 161–160 (259.1–257.5 g/mi)) provide for potent pulling power.
CARS
audi-mediacenter.com

Audi Aicon (2017)

With the four-door design vision Audi Aicon, the brand with the four rings is presenting a autonomous Audi of the future – with no steering wheel or pedals. As a design concept, the four-door 2+2 boldly leaps ahead to show the exterior and interior design of the next decades. The technology demonstrator combines innovations relating to the drivetrain, suspension, digitalization and sustainability in a visionary manner. The Aicon, too, is designed for purely electric operation and should be able to cover distances between 700 and 800 kilometers (435.0 - 497.1 mi) on a single charge.
HOME & GARDEN
insideevs.com

2022 Audi E-tron GT Quattro: Specs And Prices

The 2022 Audi e-tron GT quattro, unveiled in February 2021, is one of the latest electric cars that enters the U.S. market. The sales first started in Europe and soon should spread in the U.S. There are two versions of the Audi e-tron GT:. Audi e-tron GT quattro. Premium Plus...
CARS
insideevs.com

Audi Q4 e-tron Vs Volkswagen ID.4: Range, Price Compared

As Audi has officially released its offer on the all-new Q4 e-tron (and Q4 Sportback e-tron), and Volkswagen introduced the all-wheel drive ID.4, let's take a look at those two side-by-side. Both cars are based on the same Volkswagen Group's Modular Electric Drive Toolkit (MEB) platform and produced at the...
BUYING CARS
Carscoops

The 2022 Audi Q4 e-tron Starts At $43,900 In The U.S.

Audi USA today announced that the Q4 40 e-tron, the entry level trim of its all-electric SUV, will start at $43,900, excluding a $1,095 destination fee. The more upmarket Q4 50 e-tron will start at $49,900 ($50,995), while the Q4 Sportback 50 e-tron will start at $52,700 ($53,795). All are eligible for a federal tax credit of up to $7,500.
BUYING CARS
audi-mediacenter.com

Audi Elaine (2017)

A familiar face – The exterior of the Audi Elaine concept car debuted just a few months ago. In May 2017, Audi presented the celebrated Audi e-tron Sportback design study and technology demonstrator at Auto Shanghai in China. The IAA debutant shares its body line, electric drive and not least its distinctive exterior lighting with the precursor to the second production electric car from Audi.
CARS
audi-mediacenter.com

Audi TechTalk

The Audi TechTalk is an online format specifically for journalists. In the form of multimedia content, we’re presenting to you complex and innovative technology topics along with the opportunity to engage in direct exchange with our experts. We’ll be covering current topics at regular intervals. Relevant background information and video compilations of all Audi TechTalk issues can be found here.
TECHNOLOGY
topgear.com

Audi Q4 e-tron 50 review: the SUV to save the world?

Very perceptive. It’s almost like the weirdly bluff front end and massive grille-that-isn’t gives away the Audi Q4’s power source. You’re looking at what is (for now) the fastest one on offer: the Q4 e-tron 50 Quattro. Not only is it the fastest, but it’s the only four-wheel drive option...
CARS

