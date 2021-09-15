Photo of the day September 15

(CBS4) – A Colorado Parks and Wildlife officer at Staunton State Park discovered a rare sight. Ranger Dale found a leucistic squirrel last week.
(credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife)
The animal, and others with the same condition, lack pigment either all over or on part of their body.
https://denver.cbslocal.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/15909806/2021/09/leucistic-squirrel-staunton-state-park-cpw.mp4
“Leucism is a recessive genetic trait and a rare sight to see,” CPW stated on social media.
In May of 2021, CPW shared pictures of a rare piebald squirrel which has white patches of fur. The squirrel was found west of Denver.
Comments / 0