Solidarity concert

audi-mediacenter.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAudi sees the crisis as an opportunity, and is sending a signal of solidarity from Ingolstadt. The artistic director of the Audi Summer Concerts, Lisa Batiashvili, together with other renowned musicians, is giving a concert on 14 April that will be streamed live from Audi’s press shop. Audi is holding the concert in the context of the international #AudiTogether campaign. In the coronavirus crisis, the company is also giving five million euros in immediate aid to support national and international humanitarian causes in its home regions.

www.audi-mediacenter.com

Comments / 0

