Solidarity concert

It wasn't exactly the screaming audience BTS is accustomed to but the Korean pop sensations had another sort of world stage Monday as they addressed the United Nations. The seven-member boy band, clad in subdued dark suits, said they hoped to rally young people to look at how to work toward the Sustainable Development Goals -- UN benchmarks on which the world has fallen increasingly behind. With Covid restrictions in force, BTS spoke before a largely empty General Assembly call, with delegates in the front rows listening in silence other than occasionally snapping a picture by phone. After their remarks, the pop stars put on a pre-recorded video of their track "Permission to Dance" as they showed their moves throughout the General Assembly and on the world body's lawn facing the East River.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 2 DAYS AGO