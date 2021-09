In its first regular season game of the 2021 season, the West Platte softball team soared to an annihilating 20-3 victory in three innings over St. Pius X on Aug. 31. The Blue Jays came out of the gate hot as they scored 11 runs from nine hits in the opening inning. Madisyn Matlick had two hits in the inning and Laura Hill had a 3-run inside the park homerun to highlight the high scoring inning.

