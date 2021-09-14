CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
One-Loop Partition Function, Gauge Accessibility and Spectra in AdS$_3$ Gravity

By Joel Acosta, Alan Garbarz, Andres Goya, Mauricio Leston
arxiv.org
 9 days ago

We continue the study of the one-loop partition function of AdS$_3$ gravity with focus on the square-integrability condition on the fluctuating fields. In a previous work we found that the Brown-Henneaux boundary conditions follow directly from the $L^2$ condition. Here we rederive the partition function as a ratio of Laplacian determinants by performing a suitable decomposition of the metric fluctuations. We pay special attention to the asymptotics of the fields appearing in the partition function. We also show that in the usual computation using ghost fields for the de Donder gauge, such gauge condition is accessible precisely for square-integrable ghost fields. Finally, we compute the spectrum of the relevant Laplacians in thermal AdS$_3$, in particular noticing that there are no isolated eigenvalues, only essential spectrum. This last result supports the analytic continuation approach of David, Gaberdiel and Gopakumar. The purely essential spectra found are consistent with the independent results of Lee and Delay of the essential spectrum of the TT rank-2 tensor Lichnerowickz Laplacian on asymptotically hyperbolic spaces.

ScienceBlog.com

Is Gravity a Quantum Force?

Einstein’s theory of general relativity, which describes gravity as a curvature of space-time, explains a multitude of gravitational phenomena. But that theory falls apart within the tiniest of volumes – the center of a black hole or the universe at its explosive birth, when it was smaller than the diameter of an atom. That’s where quantum mechanics ought to dominate – yet over the past eight decades, expert after expert, including Einstein, has been unable to unite quantum theory with gravity.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

The Cosmology of Quadratic Metric-Affine Gravity

We investigate the cosmological aspects of the most general parity preserving Metric-Affine Gravity theory quadratic in torsion and non-metricity in the presence of a cosmological hyperfluid. The equations of motion are obtained by varying the action with respect to the metric and the independent affine connection. Subsequently, considering a Friedmann-Lemaître-Robertson-Walker background, we derive the most general form of the modified Friedmann equations for the full quadratic theory. We then focus on a characteristic sub-case involving only two quadratic contributions given in terms of torsion and non-metricity vectors. In this setup, studying the modified Friedmann equations along with the conservation laws of the perfect cosmological hyperfluid, we provide exact solutions both for purely dilation and for purely spin hypermomentum sources. We then discuss the physical consequences of our model and the prominent role of torsion and non-metricity in this cosmological setup.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Comparing Quantum Gravity Models: String Theory, Loop Quantum Gravity, and Entanglement gravity versus $SU(\infty)$-QGR

In a previous work arXiv:2009.03428 we proposed a new model for Quantum GRavity(QGR) and cosmology, dubbed $SU(\infty)$-QGR, because it is assumed that Hilbert spaces of the Universe and its subsystems represent $SU(\infty)$ symmetry group. The classical spacetime is interpreted as the parameter space of their representations and it is demonstrated that its dimension is 3+1. Here we compare $SU(\infty)$-QGR with several QGR proposals, including: string theory, background independent models such as loop quantum gravity, and models inspired by holographic principle and quantum entanglement. The purpose is to find their common and analogous features, even if they apparently have different roles and interpretations. The hope is that such exercise gives a better understanding of gravity as a universal force in a quantum Universe and clarify the physical nature of spacetime. We identify several common features: Importance of 2D surfaces; Algebraic decomposition to tensor products; $SU(2)$ symmetry group; Necessity of a quantum time as a relational observable. We discuss how these features can be considered as analogous in different models. All these properties arise naturally in $SU(\infty)$-QGR from its initial axioms without fine-tuning, additional assumptions, or restrictions.
SCIENCE
#Partition Function#Spectra#Gravity#Essential Spectrum#Physics#Laplacians#Tt
arxiv.org

The dispersal of protoplanetary discs. II: Photoevaporation models with observationally derived irradiating spectra

Barbara Ercolano (LMU), Giovanni Picogna (LMU), Kristina Monsch (LMU, CfA), Jeremy J. Drake (CfA), Thomas Preibisch (LMU) Young solar-type stars are known to be strong X-ray emitters and their X-ray spectra have been widely studied. X-rays from the central star may play a crucial role in the thermodynamics and chemistry of the circumstellar material as well as in the atmospheric evolution of young planets. In this paper we present model spectra based on spectral parameters derived from the observations of young stars in the Orion Nebula Cluster from the Chandra Orion Ultradeep Project (COUP). The spectra are then used to calculate new photoevaporation prescriptions that can be used in disc and planet population synthesis models. Our models clearly show that disc wind mass loss rates are controlled by the stellar luminosity in the soft (100 eV - 1 keV) X- ray band. New analytical relations are provided for the mass loss rates and profiles of photoevaporative winds as a function of the luminosity in the soft X-ray band. The agreement between observed and predicted transition disc statistics moderately improved using the new spectra, but the observed population of strongly accreting large cavity discs can still not be reproduced by these models. Furthermore, our models predict a population of non-accreting transition discs that are not observed. This highlights the importance of considering the depletion of millimeter-sized dust grains from the outer disc, which is a likely reason why such discs have not been detected yet.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

SPECTRA: Sparse Structured Text Rationalization

Selective rationalization aims to produce decisions along with rationales (e.g., text highlights or word alignments between two sentences). Commonly, rationales are modeled as stochastic binary masks, requiring sampling-based gradient estimators, which complicates training and requires careful hyperparameter tuning. Sparse attention mechanisms are a deterministic alternative, but they lack a way to regularize the rationale extraction (e.g., to control the sparsity of a text highlight or the number of alignments). In this paper, we present a unified framework for deterministic extraction of structured explanations via constrained inference on a factor graph, forming a differentiable layer. Our approach greatly eases training and rationale regularization, generally outperforming previous work on what comes to performance and plausibility of the extracted rationales. We further provide a comparative study of stochastic and deterministic methods for rationale extraction for classification and natural language inference tasks, jointly assessing their predictive power, quality of the explanations, and model variability.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Asymptotic nonlocality in gauge theories

Asymptotically nonlocal field theories represent a sequence of higher-derivative theories whose limit point is a ghost-free, infinite-derivative theory. Here we extend this framework, developed previously in a theory of real scalar fields, to gauge theories. We focus primarily on asymptotically nonlocal scalar electrodynamics, first identifying equivalent gauge-invariant formulations of the Lagrangian, one with higher-derivative terms and the other with auxiliary fields instead. We then study mass renormalization of the complex scalar field in each formulation, showing that an emergent nonlocal scale (i.e., one that does not appear as a fundamental parameter in the Lagrangian of the finite-derivative theories) regulates loop integrals as the limiting theory is approached, so that quadratic divergences can be hierarchically smaller than the lightest Lee-Wick partner. We conclude by making preliminary remarks on the generalization of our approach to non-Abelian theories, including an asymptotically nonlocal standard model.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

GSP-spec line list for the parametrisation of Gaia -RVS stellar spectra

The Gaia mission is a magnitude-limited whole-sky survey that collects an impressive quantity of astrometric, spectro-photometric and spectroscopic data. Among all the on-board instruments, the Radial Velocity Spectrometer (RVS) produces millions of spectra up to a magnitude of G$_{RVS} \sim 16$. For the brightest RVS targets, stellar atmospheric parameters and individual chemical abundances are automatically estimated by the Generalized Stellar Parametriser - spectroscopy group (GSP-Spec). These data will be published with the third Gaia Data Release. Some major ingredients of the determination of these stellar parameters include the atomic and molecular line lists that are adopted to compute reference synthetic spectra, on which the parametrisation methods rely. We aim to build such a specific line list optimised for the analysis of RVS late-type star spectra. Starting from the Gaia-ESO line lists, we first compared the observed and synthetic spectra of six well-known reference late-type stars in the wavelength range covered by the RVS instrument. We then improved the quality of the atomic data for the transitions presenting the largest mismatches. The new line list is found to produce very high-quality synthetic spectra for the tested reference stars and has thus been adopted within GSP-Spec.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Set partitions, fermions, and skein relations

Let $\Theta_n = (\theta_1, \dots, \theta_n)$ and $\Xi_n = (\xi_1, \dots, \xi_n)$ be two lists of $n$ variables and consider the diagonal action of $\mathfrak{S}_n$ on the exterior algebra $\wedge \{ \Theta_n, \Xi_n \}$ generated by these variables. Jongwon Kim and the second author defined and studied the fermionic diagonal coinvariant ring $FDR_n$ obtained from $\wedge \{ \Theta_n, \Xi_n \}$ by modding out by the $\mathfrak{S}_n$-invariants with vanishing constant term. On the other hand, the second author described an action of $\mathfrak{S}_n$ on the vector space with basis given by noncrossing set partitions of $\{1,\dots,n\}$ using a novel family of skein relations which resolve crossings in set partitions. We give an isomorphism between a natural Catalan-dimensional submodule of $FDR_n$ and the skein representation. To do this, we show that set partition skein relations arise naturally in the context of exterior algebras. Our approach yields an $\mathfrak{S}_n$-equivariant way to resolve crossings in set partitions. We use fermions to clarify, sharpen, and extend the theory of set partition crossing resolution.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Simulating quantum gravity with optical lattices

Unlike the fundamental forces of the Standard Model, such as electromagnetic, weak and strong forces, the quantum effects of gravity are still experimentally inaccessible. The weak coupling of gravity with matter makes it significant only for large masses where quantum effects are too subtle to be measured with current technology. Nevertheless, insight into quantum aspects of gravity is key to understanding unification theories, cosmology or the physics of black holes. Here we propose the simulation of quantum gravity with optical lattices which allows us to arbitrarily control coupling strengths. More concretely, we consider $(2+1)$-dimensional Dirac fermions, simulated by ultra-cold fermionic atoms arranged in a honeycomb lattice, coupled to massive quantum gravity, simulated by bosonic atoms positioned at the links of the lattice. The quantum effects of gravity induce interactions between the Dirac fermions that can be witnessed, for example, through the violation of Wick's theorem. The similarity of our approach to current experimental simulations of gauge theories suggests that quantum gravity models can be simulated in the laboratory in the near future.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Analysing (cosmological) singularity avoidance in loop quantum gravity using U$(1)^3$ coherent states and Kummer's functions

Using a new procedure based on Kummer's Confluent Hypergeometric Functions, we investigate the question of singularity avoidance in loop quantum gravity (LQG) in the context of U$(1)^3$ complexifier coherent states and compare obtained results with already existing ones. Our analysis focuses on the dynamical operators, denoted by q(r), whose products are the analogue of the inverse scale factor in LQG and also play a pivotal role for other dynamical operators such as matter Hamiltonians or the Hamiltonian constraint. For graphs of cubic topology and linear powers in q(r), we obtain the correct classical limit and demonstrate how higher order corrections can be computed with this method. This extends already existing techniques in the way how the involved fractional powers are handled. We also extend already existing formalisms to graphs with higher-valent vertices. For generic graphs and products of q(r), using estimates becomes inevitable and we investigate upper bounds for these semiclassical expectation values. Compared to existing results, our method allows to keep fractional powers involved in q(r) throughout the computations, which have been estimated by integer powers elsewhere. Similar to former results, we find a non-zero upper bound for the inverse scale factor at the initial singularity. Additionally, our findings provide some insights into properties and related implications of the results that arise when using estimates and can be used to look for improved estimates.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Far-Ultraviolet Spectra of Main-Sequence O Stars at Extremely Low Metallicity

Metal-poor massive stars dominate the light we observe from star-forming dwarf galaxies and may have produced the bulk of energetic photons that reionized the universe at high redshift. Yet, the rarity of observations of individual O stars below the $20\%$ solar metallicity ($Z_\odot$) of the Small Magellanic Cloud (SMC) hampers our ability to model the ionizing fluxes of metal-poor stellar populations. We present new Hubble Space Telescope far-ultraviolet (FUV) spectra of three O-dwarf stars in the galaxies Leo P ($3\%\,Z_\odot$), Sextans A ($6\%\,Z_\odot$), and WLM ($14\%\,Z_\odot$). We quantify equivalent widths of photospheric metal lines and strengths of wind-sensitive features, confirming that both correlate with metallicity. We infer the stars' fundamental properties by modeling their FUV through near-infrared spectral energy distributions and identify stars in the SMC with similar properties to each of our targets. Comparing to the FUV spectra of the SMC analogs suggests that (1) the star in WLM has an SMC-like metallicity, and (2) the most metal-poor star in Leo P is driving a much weaker stellar wind than its SMC counterparts. We measure projected rotation speeds and find that the two most metal-poor stars have high $v \,\mathrm{sin}(i)\,\geq\,290\,\mathrm{km}\,\mathrm{s}^{-1}$, and estimate just a $3-6\%$ probability of finding two fast rotators if the metal-poor stars are drawn from the same $v \,\mathrm{sin}(i)$ distribution observed for O dwarfs in the SMC. These observations suggest that models should include the impact of rotation and weak winds on ionizing flux to accurately interpret observations of metal-poor galaxies in both the near and distant universe.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Giant radio quasars: composite optical spectra

We present the composite optical spectrum for the largest sample of giant radio quasars (GRQs). They represent a rare subclass of radio quasars due to their large projected linear sizes of radio structures, which exceed 0.7 Mpc. To construct the composite spectrum, we combined 216 GRQ's optical spectra from Sloan Digital Sky Survey (SDSS). As a result, we obtained the composite spectrum covering the wavelength range from 1400 Å to 7000 Å. We calculated the power-law spectral slope for GRQ's composite, obtaining $\alpha_{\lambda}=-1.25$ and compared it with that of the smaller-sized radio quasars, as well as with the quasar composite spectrum obtained for large sample of SDSS quasars. We obtained that the GRQ's continuum is flatter (redder) than the continuum of comparison quasar samples. We also show that the continuum slope depends on core and total radio luminosity at 1.4 GHz, being steeper for higher radio luminosity bin. Moreover, we found the flattening of the continuum with an increase of the projected linear size of radio quasar. We show that $\alpha_{\lambda}$ is orientation-dependent, being steeper for a higher radio core-to-lobe flux density ratio which is consistent with AGN unified model predictions. For two GRQs, we fit the spectral energy distribution using X-CIGALE code to compare the consistency of results obtained in the optical part of the electromagnetic spectrum with broad-band emission. The parameters obtained from the SED fitting confirmed the larger dust luminosity for the redder optical continuum.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Encoding and Decoding with Partitioned Complementary Sequences for Low-PAPR OFDM

In this study, we propose partitioned complementary sequences (CSs) where the gaps between the clusters encode information bits to achieve low peak-to-average-power ratio (PAPR) orthogonal frequency division multiplexing (OFDM) symbols. We show that the partitioning rule without losing the feature of being a CS coincides with the non-squashing partitions of a positive integer and leads to a symmetric separation of clusters. We analytically derive the number of partitioned CSs for given bandwidth and a minimum distance constraint and obtain the corresponding recursive methods for enumerating the values of separations. We show that partitioning can increase the spectral efficiency (SE) without changing the alphabet of the nonzero elements of the CS, i.e., standard CSs relying on Reed-Muller (RM) code. We also develop an encoder for partitioned CSs and a maximum-likelihood-based recursive decoder for additive white Gaussian noise (AWGN) and fading channels. Our results indicate that the partitioned CSs under a minimum distance constraint can perform similar to the standard CSs in terms of average block error rate (BLER) and provide a higher SE at the expense of a limited signal-to-noise ratio (SNR) loss.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Data-driven extrapolation schemes of Fermi-LAT spectra to the VHE

After 10 years of operations of the Large Area Telescope (LAT), a high-energy pair-creation telescope onboard the Fermi satellite, the Fermi Collaboration has produced two major catalogs: the 4FGL and the 3FHL. These catalogs represent the best sample of potential very high energy (VHE) emitters that may be studied by Imaging Atmospheric Cherenkov Telescopes (IACTs). Several methods are used to extrapolate the Fermi-LAT spectra to TeV energies, generally using simple analytical functions. The recent success of IACTs has motivated the creation of catalogs listing the discoveries of these experiments. Among these initiatives, gamma-cat excels as an open-access tool to archive high-level results in the VHE field, such as catalogs, spectra and light curves. By using these resources, we present a data-driven methodology to test the reliability of different VHE extrapolation schemes used in the literature and evaluate their accuracy reproducing real VHE observations.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Functional Data Analysis for Extracting the Intrinsic Dimensionality of Spectra -- Application: Chemical Homogeneity in Open Cluster M67

High-resolution spectroscopic surveys of the Milky Way have entered the Big Data regime and have opened avenues for solving outstanding questions in Galactic Archaeology. However, exploiting their full potential is limited by complex systematics, whose characterization has not received much attention in modern spectroscopic analyses. In this work, we present a novel method to disentangle the component of spectral data space intrinsic to the stars from that due to systematics. Using functional principal component analysis on a sample of $18,933$ giant spectra from APOGEE, we find that the intrinsic structure above the level of observational uncertainties requires ${\approx}$10 Functional Principal Components (FPCs). Our FPCs can reduce the dimensionality of spectra, remove systematics, and impute masked wavelengths, thereby enabling accurate studies of stellar populations. To demonstrate the applicability of our FPCs, we use them to infer stellar parameters and abundances of 28 giants in the open cluster M67. We employ Sequential Neural Likelihood, a simulation-based Bayesian inference method that learns likelihood functions using neural density estimators, to incorporate non-Gaussian effects in spectral likelihoods. By hierarchically combining the inferred abundances, we limit the spread of the following elements in M67: $\mathrm{Fe} \lesssim 0.02$ dex; $\mathrm{C} \lesssim 0.03$ dex; $\mathrm{O}, \mathrm{Mg}, \mathrm{Si}, \mathrm{Ni} \lesssim 0.04$ dex; $\mathrm{Ca} \lesssim 0.05$ dex; $\mathrm{N}, \mathrm{Al} \lesssim 0.07$ dex (at 68% confidence). Our constraints suggest a lack of self-pollution by core-collapse supernovae in M67, which has promising implications for the future of chemical tagging to understand the star formation history and dynamical evolution of the Milky Way.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Efficient Partial Rewind of Polar Codes' Successive Cancellation-based Decoders for Re-decoding Attempts

Successive cancellation (SC) process is an essential component of various decoding algorithms used for polar codes and their variants. Rewinding this process seems trivial if we have access to all intermediate log-likelihood ratios (LLRs) and partial sums. However, as the block length increases, retaining all of the intermediate information becomes inefficient and impractical. Rewinding the SC process in a memory-efficient way is a problem that we address in this paper. We first explore the properties of the SC process based on the binary representation of the bit indices by introducing a new operator used for grouping the bit indices. This special grouping helps us in finding the closest bit index to the target index for rewinding. We also analytically prove that this approach gives access to the untouched intermediate information stored in the memory which is essential in resuming the SC process. Then, we adapt the proposed approach to multiple rewinds and apply it on SC-flip decoding and shifted-pruning based list decoding. The numerical evaluation of the proposed solution shows a significant reduction of >=50% in the complexity of the additional decoding attempts at medium and high SNR regimes for SC-flip decoding and less for shifted-pruning based list decoding.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Optically Pumped AlGaN Double Heterostructure Deep-UV Laser by Molecular Beam Homoepitaxy: Mirror Imperfections and Cavity Loss

We demonstrate the first optically pumped sub-300 nm UV laser structures grown by plasma-assisted molecular beam epitaxy on single-crystal bulk AlN. The edge-emitting laser structures fabricated with the AlN/AlGaN heterostructures exhibit multi-mode emission with peak gain at ~284 nm. Having the goal of electrically injected, continuous wave deep-UV AlGaN laser diodes in mind, with its intrinsic material challenges of achieving sufficient optical gain, the optical cavity loss of a laser diode should be minimized. We derive an expression to quantify the effect of mirror imperfections, including slant and surface roughness on the optical mirror loss of a Fabry-Pérot cavity. It is found that the optical imperfection loss is a superlinear function of the RMS roughness and slant angle of the facets, and also scales as the inverse wavelength squared of the principal lasing mode. This highlights the importance of device processing optimization as Fabry-Pérot cavities couple to lower wavelengths.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

The quantum mechanics canonically associated to free probability Part I: Free momentum and associated kinetic energy

After a short review of the quantum mechanics canonically associated with a classical real valued random variable with all moments, we begin to study the quantum mechanics canonically associated to the \textbf{standard semi--circle random variable} $X$, characterized by the fact that its probability distribution is the semi--circle law $\mu$ on $[-2,2]$. We prove that, in the identification of $L^2([-2,2],\mu)$ with the $1$--mode interacting Fock space $\Gamma_{\mu}$, defined by the orthogonal polynomial gradation of $\mu$, $X$ is mapped into position operator and its canonically associated momentum operator $P$ into $i$ times the $\mu$--Hilbert transform $H_{\mu}$ on $L^2([-2,2],\mu)$. In the first part of the present paper, after briefly describing the simpler case of the $\mu$--harmonic oscillator, we find an explicit expression for the action, on the $\mu$--orthogonal polynomials, of the semi--circle analogue of the translation group $e^{itP}$ and of the semi--circle analogue of the free evolution $e^{itP^2/2}$ respectively in terms of Bessel functions of the first kind and of confluent hyper--geometric series. These results require the solution of the \textit{inverse normal order problem} on the quantum algebra canonically associated to the classical semi--circle random variable and are derived in the second part of the present paper. Since the problem to determine, with purely analytic techniques, the explicit form of the action of $e^{-tH_{\mu}}$ and $e^{-itH_{\mu}^2/2}$ on the $\mu$--orthogonal polynomials is difficult, % aaa ask T if it is solved the above mentioned results show the power of the combination of these techniques with those developed within the algebraic approach to the theory of orthogonal polynomials.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Estimating Gibbs partition function with quantumClifford sampling

The partition function is an essential quantity in statistical mechanics, and its accurate computation is a key component of any statistical analysis of quantum system and phenomenon. However, for interacting many-body quantum systems, its calculation generally involves summing over an exponential number of terms and can thus quickly grow to be intractable. Accurately and efficiently estimating the partition function of its corresponding system Hamiltonian then becomes the key in solving quantum many-body problems. In this paper we develop a hybrid quantum-classical algorithm to estimate the partition function, utilising a novel Clifford sampling technique. Note that previous works on quantum estimation of partition functions require $\mathcal{O}(1/\epsilon\sqrt{\Delta})$-depth quantum circuits~\cite{Arunachalam2020Gibbs, Ashley2015Gibbs}, where $\Delta$ is the minimum spectral gap of stochastic matrices and $\epsilon$ is the multiplicative error. Our algorithm requires only a shallow $\mathcal{O}(1)$-depth quantum circuit, repeated $\mathcal{O}(1/\epsilon^2)$ times, to provide a comparable $\epsilon$ approximation. Shallow-depth quantum circuits are considered vitally important for currently available NISQ (Noisy Intermediate-Scale Quantum) devices.
MATHEMATICS

