Kids Picks
MCCORDSVILLE — Food, entertainment and free kids activities abound this weekend at Lord’s Acre Festival at McCordsville United Methodist Church. The event is 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17 and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18. Friday’s activities include free face painting and a bounce house, worship band and car show. Saturday will also include a bounce house, balloon twisting, face painting, live music all afternoon, plus a free Silly Safari animal show at 4 p.m. Multiple vendors will be on site both days.www.greenfieldreporter.com
