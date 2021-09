DOVER (Sept. 15, 2021) – The Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) is advising residents who live or spend time in the vicinity between West Ninth Street and West Third Street near Battery Park in New Castle of a positive case of rabies in a stray cat that came into contact with four individuals and a dog recently. The cat was tested for rabies, which returned positive results on Sept. 9, 2021. The individuals who came in contact with the cat have all begun treatment for rabies exposure.

