COVID-19 Vaccine Reports
The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) COVID-19 vaccine mission is the equitable distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine to decrease morbidity and mortality from COVID-19 and preserve societal functioning. We are committed to providing New Mexico residents and communities with the most current information regarding COVID-19 vaccinations and how we are doing with vaccine equity in the state. The NMDOH vaccine team collects and analyzes vaccine data based on race/ethnicity, poverty, age, and geography. The reports below are used to guide NMDOH vaccine equity efforts, and we hope they can help to guide your efforts as well. This report is updated once a week.cv.nmhealth.org
