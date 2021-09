Ryan Donato had spent just eight games playing for a hockey team away from Massachusetts when he first got traded. He was in the AHL in Providence, Rhode Island, while the Boston Bruins were in Las Vegas in February 2019 when they pulled the trigger on a deal that sent him to Minnesota, where he would play for a season and a half. Donato had made the Bruins’ opening-night roster that season but quickly fell out of favor with the team, as many young wingers had over the years.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO