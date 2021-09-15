GBP/JPY Daily Outlook
Daily Pivots: (S1) 150.90; (P) 151.88; (R1) 152.42;. GBP/JPY’s break of 151.39 minor support argues that rebound from 149.16 has completed at 152.82, well ahead of 153.42 resistance. Intraday bias is back on the downside for 148.43/149.16 support zone. Decisive break there will resume whole decline from 156.05 high, and carry larger bearish implications. On the upside, though, break of 152.82 will resume the rebound to 153.42 near term structural resistance.www.actionforex.com
