Atlanta, GA

Center for Access to Justice Celebrates Five Years

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis fall, the Center for Access to Justice celebrates its fifth anniversary. Launched in 2016, the Center created a space within the University to focus on how lower-income and other marginalized people navigate the civil and criminal legal systems in the South. Through research and education, the Center promotes meaningful access to the courts, helps people navigate the legal system, and trains the next generation of lawyers to serve the public interest.

Comments / 0

 

Related
