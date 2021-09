The restoration of sourdough in the late 1960s and early 1970s was related to revolutions underway across American society: uprisings against America’s war in Vietnam, demonstrations in support of wider civil rights, the women’s liberation movement, a riot at the Stonewall Inn, strikes by the United Farm Workers of America, the first Earth Day, and what was called in those days a “health food craze.” Caught among the swell of Americans who questioned their country’s involvement in the Vietnam War and what felt like to some the especially stale decade of the 1950s were sourdough bread, Dale Noyd, and my father.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 7 DAYS AGO