Obituaries

ROBERT "BOBBY V." VASIL

Grayson Journal-Enquirer
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAge 86, of North Side, on Tuesday, September 14, 2021. Beloved son of the late John and Maude Vasil; brother of Dorothy Valentine, Aileen (William) Berger and the late Mary Ann Koontz, John, Margaret, Jim, Billy and Andy Vasil; also many nieces and nephews. A kind, gentle man who was a caretaker by nature, took care of his mother and sister for many years at his home and until their deaths. He was a bookkeeper by profession. Friends received 9:30 am – 11:15 am, Sat. at the THOMAS P. KUNSAK FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3552 California Ave. at Davis Ave. A Funeral Mass will be held in Christ Our Savior, St. Cyril of Alexandria Church, Saturday at 12 noon. In lieu of flowers, donations to Little Sisters of the Poor, 1028 Benton Ave., Pgh., PA 15212.

Grayson Journal-Enquirer

JEFF MARMARELLA

It's two years since your sweet smile we can no longer see and hugs we can no longer give, but we have so many memories that remind us of the reasons we love and miss you so very much. ~Mom, Dad, Crystal, Jason, and Scott.
OBITUARIES
Grayson Journal-Enquirer

CASIMER C. HALASKI

Dad, time goes so fast it's hard to keep up with, but three years ago (September 22), I remember well when I said it's ok to go. I miss you, I love you, and am sending Heavenly hugs to you and Mom. Love, Honey Bunny. & Family.
OBITUARIES

