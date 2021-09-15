NINE – TWELVE
I am writing this article on September 12, 2021, twenty years and one day after the horrific attack on our country on nine – eleven. There's been a lot on television this weekend about that terrible day, our nation reaction and what has transpired in the last twenty years. That story is a history of many heroes, some politics and some big mistakes. I would like to focus on and study the stories of heroism on that day. People running toward the danger to save lives. Acts of selfless sacrifice. Stories of people of all faiths and beliefs reaching out to each other for comfort and help.
