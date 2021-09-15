CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

NINE – TWELVE

By Lynn Jinks
unionspringsherald.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI am writing this article on September 12, 2021, twenty years and one day after the horrific attack on our country on nine – eleven. There’s been a lot on television this weekend about that terrible day, our nation reaction and what has transpired in the last twenty years. That story is a history of many heroes, some politics and some big mistakes. I would like to focus on and study the stories of heroism on that day. People running toward the danger to save lives. Acts of selfless sacrifice. Stories of people of all faiths and beliefs reaching out to each other for comfort and help.

www.unionspringsherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Gabby Petito’s final text message to mom revealed

The last text message from Gabby Petito’s phone warned that she didn’t have phone service in Yosemite National Park — and was sent two days before her van emerged in Florida, her mother told The Post on Wednesday. Petito’s mother, Nichole Schmidt, said she received the message from her daughter’s...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
The Independent

Instagram model strangled to death in what police believe to be a murder-suicide

A popular Instagram model was strangled to death in an apparent murder-sucide, according to police in Texas.Janae Gagnier, who had 2.6m Instagram followers and was known online as Miss Mercedes Morr, was found dead in her apartment in the Houston suburb of Richmond.Police say they found her body when they were called to the home to carry out a wellness check, but did not see any sign of forced entry.Authorities say that a man suspected of killing the 33-year-old was also found dead inside the apartment.Kevin Alexander Accorto, 34, of Florida, died from “multiple sharp force trauma”, and his death...
CELEBRITIES
Andrei Tapalaga

The Queen Who Died Because No One Was Allowed To Touch Her

The way that some royalties have died in the past is quite questionable and mysterious, however when it comes to deaths that could have been easily averted the cake goes to Queen Sunandha Kumariratana from the 19th century. The queen as well as her daughter and son were as some historians mention “destined” too early death due to a law implied towards the royalties from Thailand.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans#Jinks Crow Dickson
AFP

No forgiveness for Shining Path leader Abimael Guzman

Four decades after Shining Path guerillas massacred dozens of their loved ones in the town square, residents of Santiago de Lucanamarca, a remote settlement in the Peruvian Andes, say they cannot forgive the man responsible, Abimael Guzman, who died on Saturday. In one of the worst atrocities committed by the group in its quest to overthrow the then government, Shining Path rebels armed with machetes, axes, knives and guns mowed down 69 civilians -- including 22 children -- on April 3, 1983. Some were burnt alive with kerosene, other hacked to death in a warning to other communities not to oppose the Shining Path. "This wound he left us cannot be healed," said Orfelinda Quincho, a teacher of 64 who lost nine relatives in the massacre, including her mother and a son.
PUBLIC SAFETY
unionspringsherald.com

Local couple inducted into Hall of Fame

John and Lillie Williams were inducted into the State of Alabama 2021 Alabama Senior Citizens Hall of Fame on August 29, 2021. The annual Hall of Fame ceremony was scheduled to be held at the RSA Activity Center in Montgomery. They were recognized with this honor for being married 65...
ALABAMA STATE
TheAtlantaVoice

Spiritually Speaking: Stewardship Demands Public Acknowledgement

My word for today is steward or stewardship. I haven’t found this very important word in the Bible yet, but I have heard many a pastor preach on it. From the pulpit I’ve heard the question asked, “Are we good stewards of our own sexuality?”  I have personally received the message of stewardship as it has related to tithing. However, […]
RELIGION
unionspringsherald.com

Williams Milner rides for MS

Dr. Kim Williams Milner, daughter of Hoyt & Ella Williams (deceased) formerly of Union Springs, will be riding from St. Augustine, FL to Daytona Beach and back in a ride, covering over 180 miles in two days. This year she will be riding with family and friends in October, biking...
UNION SPRINGS, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
CBS Miami

‘Devious Lick’ Challenge: Vandalism, Theft Videos On Social Media Leads To Warning

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A TikTok craze is leading to vandalism in schools and the Miami-Dade County Public School District is urging parents to speak to their children about the “devious lick” challenge which doesn’t encourage star student behavior. The challenge encourages students to record themselves stealing items or vandalizing bathrooms. The District sent an email to parents that reads: “Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS) has been made aware of a troubling TikTok challenge involving the destruction and theft of school property. This type of behavior is a crime and will not be tolerated. Students will be disciplined according to the Code of...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
The Independent

Gabby Petito: FBI believe body discovered in Wyoming national park is missing van-life blogger

The FBI has announced that a body recovered at a national park in Wyoming is believed to be that of missing van-life blogger Gabby Petito.In a development that appeared to draw a line under one part of a sprawling drama that gripped the nation – even as other elements of it continued – a senior FBI agent said human remains matching a description of the young woman had been found at a camp site, located about 20 miles north of Jackson.FBI senior advisory agent Charles Jones said on Sunday afternoon that while there had not at this point been...
PUBLIC SAFETY
unionspringsherald.com

Years Gone By

The Union Springs/Bullock County’s Chamber of Commerce’s third-quarter Business After Hours was hosted by Gary Weiss and Union Bistro & Company. President Evelyn Smart and Vice President Martha Singleton welcomed the group of attendees. Mr. Shelton K. Johnson has joined the Herald team as The Senior Herald Correspondent for the...
BULLOCK COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy