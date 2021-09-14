Human Resources and Organization

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleVorsprung durch Technik originates in the minds of the employees. The goal of Human Resources is therefore to create the best possible conditions so that employees can be creative and drive innovation. Audi offers a modern work environment with many additional, personalized benefits, training and continuing education options, health programs, and support for family and career. As an attractive employer, Audi assumes social responsibility at its corporate locations and supports education, sports and culture as well as charitable foundations and volunteering.

