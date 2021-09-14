CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hungary (Győr)

Audi TT Coupé, Audi TT Roadster, Audi TTS Coupé, Audi TTS Roadster, Audi TT RS Coupé, Audi TT RS Roadster. Audi Q3, Audi Q3 Sportback, Audi Q3 MHEV, Audi Q3 Sportback MHEV, Audi Q3 PHEV, Audi Q3 Sportback PHEV. Production. (December 31, 2020) 1,661,599 engines and motors. 155,157 automobiles.

India (Aurangabad)

AUDI AG has been producing automobiles at its Aurangabad site in the Indian state of Maharashtra since September 2007. Currently the Audi A4 Sedan and Audi A6 Sedan are manufactured at the Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited (SAVWIPL) factory for the Indian market. Audi, the German luxury car manufacturer...
Russia (Kaluga)

Audi manufactures the Audi Q7/SQ7 and Audi Q8/SQ8 in Kaluga, Russia. In the SKD process (Semi-Knocked-Down), the cars are initially fully assembled at Volkswagen Slovakia in Bratislava. They are then partially dismantled and transported by train to Kaluga as a kit in a container. The assembly is carried out by the Volkswagen Group RUS in accordance with the technical and qualitative specifications of AUDI AG. Audi has been manufacturing kits at the Kaluga plant since 2009 in cooperation with the Volkswagen Group RUS SKD.
Slovakia (Bratislava)

In the Slovakian capital of Bratislava, Audi has been building the Audi Q7 since late 2005 and the new Audi Q8 since 2018 at the Volkswagen Slovakia plant. Automobiles from four brands are assembled under one roof here. The Volkswagen Slovakia Board of Management has three members: As of January 1, 2019, the Board is chaired by Dr. Oliver Grünberg (Board Member for Technology), Sebastian Krapoth is head of Human Resources and Dr. Frank Rösler is responsible for Finance.
Belgium (Brussels)

Audi Brussels began production of the first fully electric SUV from the brand with the four rings in fall 2018. Series production of the Audi e-tron Sportback began in early 2020. Furthermore, the plant in Brussels is the first volume production in the premium segment worldwide to be certified as CO2-neutral by independent assessors.
Hanon expands manufacturing capability in Hungary

Hanon Systems has announced two site inaugurations in Hungary – a new greenfield production facility in Pécs and a building expansion in Rétság. Located in Baranya county, the new manufacturing facility in Pécs increases production capacity for fluid transport products and strengthens the company’s manufacturing footprint in Europe. The facility...
Ingolstadt (Headquarters)

Audi has been building cars at the Ingolstadt site for more than 70 years. This is where AUDI AG has its headquarters and where 44,458 employees (as of December 31, 2019) work to achieve “Vorsprung durch Technik.” From initial idea to finished automobile, the entire production process for the Audi Q2, Audi A3, Audi A4, and Audi A5 models along with their derivatives takes place at the Ingolstadt plant. The Audi Ingolstadt site continues to develop into a networked digital factory. Modern production systems and high-tech solutions enable highly efficient, sustainable manufacturing. Step by step, the plant is getting ready for electric mobility, with measures to increase flexibility laying the foundation for the models of the future.
Spain (Martorell)

Various models have been built at the SEAT site in Martorell outside Barcelona since 2011. The Audi Q3 was produced here until summer 2018. Production of the Audi A1 Sportback began in October 2018. A1 production totaled 62,099 units in 2020. Production of the Audi A1 is already underway in...
Slovenian Film Days in Sombotel, Hungary

The event will open with the award-winning film Consequences by the director Darko Štante. The film was produced by the Temporama production company and saw regular distribution in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and the United States of America. Consequences focuses on the 18-year-old boy Andrej, who ends up in a youth education centre. He has to fight for his place in a group of boarders led by Željko, who soon takes the newcomer under his wing. Under the pressure of the new environment, Andrej has to ensure that his secret does not come to light. The film won four Vesna Awards at the 21st Festival of Slovenian Film: the Best Director Award for Darko Štante, the Best Leading Actor Award for Matej Zemljič, the Best Supporting Actor Award for Timon Šturbej, and the Audience Award for Best Feature Film. It also received the Slovenian Film Critics’ Jury Award. In addition to the two protagonists mentioned above, the film also features Gašper Markun, Lovro Zafred, Rosana Hribar, Dejan Spasić, Blaž Setnikar, Iztok Drabik Jug, and Lea Cok. At the opening ceremony, the audience will also be addressed by the Consul General of the Republic of Slovenia, Metka Lajnšček.
Food shortages ‘by end of week’ as CO2 crisis grows

Shoppers face a shortage of meat and even ready-made pizzas long before Christmas if the carbon dioxide crisis continues, supermarket bosses and producers warned on Monday. The British Retail Consortium, which represents the major chains, said it expected to see food shortages by the end of the week, while pork suppliers warned of "farmageddon" within 10 days.
There Is Only One TVR T440R Sports Car in the World, and It Is Now up for Sale

TVR may have hoped that the T440R sports car would change the future of automotive design, but the company went out of business before that could happen. Despite this unfortunate bit of timing, the British marque managed to build one example of the beautiful, futuristic sports car before going under. And now the one-of-a-kind coupé could be yours, via UK rare car dealer Auto Lounge. The 2003 T440R was a homologated road car based on the British marque’s T400R race car which raced at Spa, Sebring and Le Mans in 2003, reports CarBuzz. The company built four cars in order to meet...
Ford invests $50 million into EV battery supply chain company Redwood Materials

Ford Motor Co. said it has invested $50 million in lithium-ion battery supply chain company Redwood Materials, as the companies announced Wednesday they were teaming up to build out a U.S. battery supply chain and battery recycling for electric vehicles. Ford's stock rose 0.6% in premarket trading. The companies said "closing the loop," in which materials used to make batteries are recycled and used again, will lower costs and reduce reliance on imports and mining raw materials. "Creating a U.S. circular supply chain is a major step toward making battery electric vehicles sustainable, accessible and affordable for more Americans," the companies said in a statement. Automaker Ford said the investment in Redwood Materials is part of its plan to invest more than $30 billion in electrification through 2025. Ford's stock has dropped 14.4% over the past three months through Tuesday, while shares of rival General Motors Co. have slumped 16.7% and the S&P 500 has gained 2.5%.
One to charge them all: EU demands single plug for phones

The European Union unveiled plans Thursday that would require smartphone makers to adopt a single charging method for mobile devices. The EU Commission proposed legislation Thursday that would mandate USB-C cables for charging, technology that many device makers have already adopted. The main holdout is Apple which has resisted the bloc’s efforts for a unified standard. iPhones come with the company's own Lightning charging port, though the newest models come with cables that can be plugged into a USB-C socket. The push by the EU will certainly be cheered by the millions of people who have searched through...
Ford invests in electric vehicle battery recycling company

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) - Ford Motor Co. is investing $50 million in an upstart electric vehicle battery recycling company as the automaker moves to shore up its U.S. battery supply chain. The Dearborn, Michigan, automaker will invest in Redwood Materials, a Nevada-based company founded by former Tesla executive JB Straubel.
GM Is Halting Production at Nearly All North America Assembly Plants

The economic impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) over the past year and a half has been extensive. One segment of the economy that has been particularly impacted is car manufacturing. Manufacturers have struggled to maintain pre-pandemic production levels due to various factors, including chip shortages, which continue to affect companies like General Motors. In fact, GM recently halted production at nearly all of its North American plants due to these shortages.
GM reveals when it will start replacing fire-prone Chevy Bolt batteries

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. General Motors and battery supplier LG of Korea have finally found a fix for fire risk in the battery of the Chevrolet Bolt electric car as the companies hope to end a recall that has bedeviled the plug-in car for almost a year.
