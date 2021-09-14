Hungary (Győr)

The event will open with the award-winning film Consequences by the director Darko Štante. The film was produced by the Temporama production company and saw regular distribution in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and the United States of America. Consequences focuses on the 18-year-old boy Andrej, who ends up in a youth education centre. He has to fight for his place in a group of boarders led by Željko, who soon takes the newcomer under his wing. Under the pressure of the new environment, Andrej has to ensure that his secret does not come to light. The film won four Vesna Awards at the 21st Festival of Slovenian Film: the Best Director Award for Darko Štante, the Best Leading Actor Award for Matej Zemljič, the Best Supporting Actor Award for Timon Šturbej, and the Audience Award for Best Feature Film. It also received the Slovenian Film Critics’ Jury Award. In addition to the two protagonists mentioned above, the film also features Gašper Markun, Lovro Zafred, Rosana Hribar, Dejan Spasić, Blaž Setnikar, Iztok Drabik Jug, and Lea Cok. At the opening ceremony, the audience will also be addressed by the Consul General of the Republic of Slovenia, Metka Lajnšček.

