Audi Forum Neckarsulm
The Audi Forum Neckarsulm creates experiences for visitors from the region and far beyond. Since opening in May 2005, the Audi Experience at the Audi site in Neckarsulm has been a focal point for guests and fans of the brand with the four rings. It serves as the portal to the plant during the day and is freely accessible to all visitors. In the evening the building transforms into a versatile stage for events. Up to 1,800 fans can then cheer to a pop concert or attend readings by book authors.www.audi-mediacenter.com
