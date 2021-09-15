CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida Power & Light Company teams up with musicians for memorable energy savings lessons

By Community News Releases
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFamilies to play FPL’s “Savings to Sing About” Trivia Game to learn energy tips and win smart thermostats and music streaming subscriptions. Florida Power & Light Company (FPL) wants customers to learn how to save money with the new all-in-one energy-savings online tool – the FPL Energy Manager, and sing a happy tune with Savings to Sing About, a new music-themed energy-savings trivia game. FPL partnered with Cameo to embed surprise video messages from well-known musicians – such as Kenny G, Mark McGrath, Chaka Khan and Johnny Van Zant from Lynyrd Skynyrd – offering energy-savings trivia and helping spread the word about FPL’s free Energy Manager.

