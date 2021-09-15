Florida Power & Light Company teams up with musicians for memorable energy savings lessons
Families to play FPL’s “Savings to Sing About” Trivia Game to learn energy tips and win smart thermostats and music streaming subscriptions. Florida Power & Light Company (FPL) wants customers to learn how to save money with the new all-in-one energy-savings online tool – the FPL Energy Manager, and sing a happy tune with Savings to Sing About, a new music-themed energy-savings trivia game. FPL partnered with Cameo to embed surprise video messages from well-known musicians – such as Kenny G, Mark McGrath, Chaka Khan and Johnny Van Zant from Lynyrd Skynyrd – offering energy-savings trivia and helping spread the word about FPL’s free Energy Manager.communitynewspapers.com
