Florida Power & Light Company teams up with musicians for memorable energy savings lessons

The future of electric vehicles is imminent. According to the International Energy Agency, global electric vehicle numbers are projected to hit 145 million by the end of 2030. Companies like Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), Ford (NYSE: F) and General Motors (NASDAQ: GM) are focusing on producing the best electric cars, while cities mull over possible infrastructure changes to support this new venture. A world full of electric vehicles is fast approaching, and yet it seems one question that remains overlooked could be the most important of them all:

ELECTRONICS ・ 5 DAYS AGO