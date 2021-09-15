Beverly Gard: Redistricting begs for integrity
Readers will likely assume that I, as a Republican, will defend the process that has produced supermajorities for my party in both the Indiana Senate and House over much of the past decade. While Republicans do represent a majority of voters in Indiana, it is not proportional to the percentage represented by the supermajorities we see in the General Assembly. For instance, the Republican Attorney General won election with 58.3% of the vote in 2020 while Republicans won 73% of the seats in the General Assembly the same year.www.greenfieldreporter.com
Comments / 0