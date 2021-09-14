Sara Violeta Pautrat De Ronceros
FRANKLIN – Sara Violeta Pautrat De Ronceros, 95, died on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. Born in Lima, Peru, she was the daughter of the late Carlos A. Pautrat and Sara S. Carrion. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Guillermo Ronceros. Violeta was of the Catholic faith, and she would often say “Long presence of Jesus in our hearts” and “Jesus, I trust in you”. She loved the Cowee Valley, its people, and its generous community.www.thefranklinpress.com
Comments / 0