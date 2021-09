Linda Pettit briefly addressed the crowd while Sean Fullerton took a quick break from performing. In the name of safety, The Friends of the Dover Council on Aging held their annual Up in Smoke Barbecue in the midst of a downpour on Wednesday evening, September 8. But while in years past the weather might have put a damper on the celebration, having had to cancel the event last year because of COVID-19, and with it looking like many of their other events won’t happen in the near future, nobody seemed to mind a little rain when they ventured out of the comfort of the tents set up outside the Caryl Community Center.

DOVER, MA ・ 7 DAYS AGO